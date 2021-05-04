Things We Saw Today: Celebrities, They’re Just Like Us! (They Celebrate Star Wars Day)
Pedro Pascal, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, and more!
Sometimes celebrities celebrate the properties they’re in, and sometimes they’re just nerds. On a rare occassion they’re both, and today on Star Wars day, we’re seeing plenty of celebrities share their appreciation for the franchise on social media.
Here are just some of the posts that celebrities have been making on social media to celebrate the holiday! (John Boyega’s Instagram stories are filled with content, like two dog tags that say “You need a pilot” and “I need a pilot,” and I screamed and cried.)
Category is: helmet head realness. #Maythe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XUUF4hYjN3
— Pedro Pascal he/him (@PedroPascal1) May 4, 2021
How much do you love the #MayTheFourth #Chewbacca emoji?
Rawrrgh. Rawrrgh! RAWRRGH!!
👇 👇 👇
— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 4, 2021
Chris Corbould testing the practical (!!) effect his team created for TLJ. Happy #maythefourthbewithyou to all the incredible technicians who pull stuff like this off over the years, and to the best fans in the galaxy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYd3h1NShm
— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 4, 2021
Celebrities are just like us … but they also have the money to have really cool Star Wars gear or get to be in the franchise so like … I am jealous.
What are some of your favorite celebrity Star Wars posts? Let us know what you saw in the comments!
Here are some other stories we saw out there today:
Star Wars changed my life, and provided a young boy a template for where the imagination could go. #MayThe4thBeWithYou ❤️🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/vmxvtESeUL
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 4, 2021
Look what’s arrived in the shop for a tune up. 👀
If you see Poe Dameron around, let him know work on his X-wing is coming along nicely, and it’ll be ready for display soon. #StarWars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/Ppcj1ADPmw
— National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) May 4, 2021
my favorite father and son duo in star wars 🥺 #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/r4MN0X7kkW
— april • tbb spoilers (@softdjarin) May 4, 2021
Stay Tuned… An out of this world Tamagotchi experience is on the horizon! #StarWars #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/nV6rL2ehMk
— Entertainment Earth (@EntEarth) May 4, 2021
#MayThe4thBeWithYou Happy #StarWarsDay ! pic.twitter.com/KiMBvdCngG
— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) May 4, 2021
Anything we missed, Mary Suevians? Comment below!
