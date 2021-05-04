Things We Saw Today: Celebrities, They’re Just Like Us! (They Celebrate Star Wars Day)

Sometimes celebrities celebrate the properties they’re in, and sometimes they’re just nerds. On a rare occassion they’re both, and today on Star Wars day, we’re seeing plenty of celebrities share their appreciation for the franchise on social media.

Here are just some of the posts that celebrities have been making on social media to celebrate the holiday! (John Boyega’s Instagram stories are filled with content, like two dog tags that say “You need a pilot” and “I need a pilot,” and I screamed and cried.)

How much do you love the #MayTheFourth #Chewbacca emoji? Rawrrgh. Rawrrgh! RAWRRGH!!

👇 👇 👇 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) May 4, 2021

Chris Corbould testing the practical (!!) effect his team created for TLJ. Happy #maythefourthbewithyou to all the incredible technicians who pull stuff like this off over the years, and to the best fans in the galaxy. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rYd3h1NShm — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gary Fisher the Dog (@garyfisher)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd)

Celebrities are just like us … but they also have the money to have really cool Star Wars gear or get to be in the franchise so like … I am jealous.

What are some of your favorite celebrity Star Wars posts? Let us know what you saw in the comments!

(image: Lucasfilm)

