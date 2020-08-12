Things We Saw Today: Animal Crossing Is Partnering With Gillette Venus to Make the Game More “Skinclusive”

A few days ago, I scrolled past a targeted ad on Twitter. The ad was for the shaving company Gillette Venus and featured Animal Crossing player characters. I didn’t think much of it at first, as brands using the game to advertise isn’t anything new.

As it turns out, this was a lot more than a simple ad. Gillette Venus has partnered with the game to make it, as they’ve branded the endeavor, “skinclusive.” Animal Crossing allows you to customize your character, though, as with most games, the choices are fairly limited. (Although I do love that things like hairstyles and dress are not confined by gender.)

What Gillette Venus has done is created a bunch of design codes for a variety of skin types, including freckles, acne, psoriasis, eczema, vitiligo, and more. There are also codes for body-related things like curves, surgery scars, stretch marks, burns, and cellulite. In all, there are 19 skin types and eight skin tones, totalling 264 possible new designs. You can see the designs in the Lookbook put together by the brand.

Acne, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Scars & more. We’re bringing IRL skin to #ACNH so that more players can feel represented in the gaming world. #SkinclusiveACNH — Gillette Venus (@GilletteVenus) August 7, 2020

Designer Nicole Cuddihy writes:

As I designed, I thought of those in my own life who represent each skin type. I wanted to create designs I knew they would cherish– a bright dress for my confident friend who never hides her acne, a fashionable look for my artistic friend with a deep scar, and a feminine lacy top for my courageous aunt who underwent a mastectomy. I am incredibly excited to bring you this collection, in partnership with Venus.

This sort of detail was already something players had the option to do, as we can design patterns as face paint. But there’s something very emboldening about having your own specific skin design created for you, especially on such a mass level. Many of the designs GV has created are things most of us would think of as “flaws” in ourselves. Sure, this is a product tie-in and there’s always reason to be cynical of that but honestly, having a company create these designs of those “flaws” because they actually see them as marketable can feel super empowering (in pretty much the only way capitalism can be empowering).

Have you done any skin-related custom designs? Will you be using Gillette Venus’s? Show us those screengrabs in the comments! (via Pajiba)

Disney+ had Hamilton, now Netflix is getting the Princess Diana musical Diana. The show will hit streaming early next year before reopening on Broadway in May. (via Vanity Fair)

A great piece from Rebecca Solnit: “Trans women pose no threat to cis women, but we pose a threat to them if we make them outcasts.” (via The Guardian)

This is an important deep dive into the absolutely horrific sexual abuse/racism/milkshake machines full of cockroaches at at least one Alamo Drafthouse location. Full disclosure: It was co-written by my husband. But that means I can vouch for how harrowing and thorough a month-plus worth of investigative interviews were leading up this. (via The Pitch)

Yayyyyyyyy:

I’m writing a book with @ABRAMSbooks pic.twitter.com/O0MnAlTheU — ziwe (@ziwe) August 12, 2020

And on the flip side, oh noooooo:

Now this is why students should feel pumped about going back to school. https://t.co/igxptfyMDl — Kashana (@kashanacauley) August 12, 2020

Vulture asked a gynecologist about “WAP.” (via Vulture)

This New Zealand city has an official wizard and it’s a paid position. (via CNN)

Please make this real and please let me have it:

I’ve never wanted anything to be more real in my entire life #Fvck2020 #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/QJ79qJrDmN — Tara Dublin Doesn’t Want You to Get Sick 😷 (@taradublinrocks) August 12, 2020

What did you all see out there on this whatever day it is?

