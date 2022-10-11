Before Tyler James Williams became super famous in Everybody Hates Chris, he spent about five years of his life on one of the most beloved children’s shows of all time—Sesame Street. While this revelation has appeared online several times, it keeps coming back now that the award-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary is getting increased attention — and that’s fine because we can’t get enough of these sweet images and videos.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY's Tyler James Williams on SESAME STREET in the '90s pic.twitter.com/qp4P5uiNYV — The House of the Daniel (@daniel_fidler) October 9, 2022

In this episode, Williams showed off his early Photoshop skills to Ernie. He appeared in a number of episodes from 2000-2005 including a special Kwanzaa episode, too!

I think what makes this extra adorable is even though he’s kinda of acting in this, and he is 100% acting in Abbott Elementary, it’s almost like Williams has gone from student to teacher. Williams grew up a child star and is now a role model to kids within the show. The Abbott Elementary character itself is so important to see as just 2% of elementary school educators are Black men. Of course, we know that being a teacher wasn’t Gregory’s (his character) plan, but obviously, he means a lot to the kids on screen and at home watching.

(featured image: ABC)

Here are some other bits of news out there:

Students across Iran (mostly younger girls) begin leading anti-regime protests. (via Rogue Rocket)

Two senators introduce the Right to Read Act to address literacy gaps, book bans, and the lack of librarians in some schools. (via BookRiot)

Supreme Court declines to hear a case on whether or not a fetus has rights. (via Reuters)

The teenager that officer James Brennand shot at while the kid was eating McDonald’s in the restaurant’s parking lot is currently on life support. (via My San Antonio)

What did you see online today, Mary Suvieans?

