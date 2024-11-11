‘They should’ve kicked him out’: NFL player fined for wearing MAGA hat during post-game interview

Nick Bosa, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was recently fined by the NFL. But some believe it isn’t enough.

Recommended Videos

On November 5, several news outlets announced that Donald Trump had won the 2024 presidential elections, beating out Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris. Since then, Trump supporters have come out of the woodwork, showcasing how proud they are that the United States will experience another Trump presidency for the next four years (because we all know how that played out last time).

While politics is all around us, the NFL has strict regulations regarding the on-field speech of its players. With Bosa breaking the rules, the NFL served him with a fine. The athlete has since spoken up on the matter.

49ers Bosa hit with fine from NFL for wearing a MAGA hat

On October 27, Bosa crashed a post-game interview, which featured quarterback and teammate Brock Purdy. During the interview, Bosa pointed at his hat, which read “Make America Great Again,” showing his support for Trump’s candidacy as president.

?JUST IN: #49ers star Nick Bosa just posted on Instagram a photo of him wearing a MAGA cap on the SNF broadcast.



The common section is wild to say the very least. pic.twitter.com/vzZhvVzTYx — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 28, 2024

The NFL stated that during any time in which a player is visible inside the stadium and to a television audience, they are prohibited from wearing or showcasing personal messages unless approved in advance by the League office. Since Bosa did not get permission beforehand, the NFL fined him $11,255.

However, this is just a drop in the bucket for Bosa. Back in September 2023, he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the 49ers.

When questioned by the Associated Press about his actions, Bosa stated, “It was well worth it.”

Netizens slam Nick Bosa and NFL for measly fine

Many took to social media to criticize both Bosa and the NFL. They believe that stronger actions should have been implemented, such as kicking him out of the 49ers and silently blacklisting him from the NFL.

A notable case mentioned by many is former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick. In August 2016, Kaepernick sat during the U.S. national anthem instead of standing as a way to protest against police brutality, racial injustice, and more. For further games, he kneeled during the anthem. After the season ended, he was let go and was never signed by any professional football team. In November 2017, he accused the NFL of keeping him out of the league.

So Colin Kaepernick stands up for police brutality and he gets kicked out the NFL but this doofus stands for a convicted felon who S/As women and he gets some weak ass fine???? pic.twitter.com/N8KzAsAZjK — CUNTboy Carter? (@YallQunt) November 10, 2024

The NFL received flak for letting a white man walk off with a slap on the wrist, while a black man who stood up for racism was kicked out of the league and practically blacklisted.

He gets a fine while the other guy got kicked out of the league for doing the same thing…. pure racism — kitanas (@xKitanas) November 10, 2024

Many are demanding stricter action be taken against Bosa and other athletes who promote Trump’s presidency.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy