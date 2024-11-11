‘They should’ve kicked him out’: NFL player fined for wearing MAGA hat during post-game interview

Nick Bosa, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, was recently fined by the NFL. But some believe it isn’t enough.
On November 5, several news outlets announced that Donald Trump had won the 2024 presidential elections, beating out Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris. Since then, Trump supporters have come out of the woodwork, showcasing how proud they are that the United States will experience another Trump presidency for the next four years (because we all know how that played out last time).
While politics is all around us, the NFL has strict regulations regarding the on-field speech of its players. With Bosa breaking the rules, the NFL served him with a fine. The athlete has since spoken up on the matter.
49ers Bosa hit with fine from NFL for wearing a MAGA hat
On October 27, Bosa crashed a post-game interview, which featured quarterback and teammate Brock Purdy. During the interview, Bosa pointed at his hat, which read “Make America Great Again,” showing his support for Trump’s candidacy as president.
The NFL stated that during any time in which a player is visible inside the stadium and to a television audience, they are prohibited from wearing or showcasing personal messages unless approved in advance by the League office. Since Bosa did not get permission beforehand, the NFL fined him $11,255.
However, this is just a drop in the bucket for Bosa. Back in September 2023, he signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the 49ers.
When questioned by the Associated Press about his actions, Bosa stated, “It was well worth it.”
Netizens slam Nick Bosa and NFL for measly fine
Many took to social media to criticize both Bosa and the NFL. They believe that stronger actions should have been implemented, such as kicking him out of the 49ers and silently blacklisting him from the NFL.
A notable case mentioned by many is former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick. In August 2016, Kaepernick sat during the U.S. national anthem instead of standing as a way to protest against police brutality, racial injustice, and more. For further games, he kneeled during the anthem. After the season ended, he was let go and was never signed by any professional football team. In November 2017, he accused the NFL of keeping him out of the league.
The NFL received flak for letting a white man walk off with a slap on the wrist, while a black man who stood up for racism was kicked out of the league and practically blacklisted.
Many are demanding stricter action be taken against Bosa and other athletes who promote Trump’s presidency.
Published: Nov 11, 2024 03:43 pm