‘They eat babies. It’s true’: Roseanne Barr’s wild allegations about Haitian immigrants even weirded Tucker Carlson out

Roseanne Barr has now accused Haitian immigrants of eating “babies” during a wild rant that left even ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson stunned.

Barr’s outlandish claims are the latest in a string of conservative conspiracy theories targeting Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. The hysteria arose after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. At one point in the debate, Trump repeated false xenophobic and racist lies about immigrants, stating, “In Springfield, they are eating the dogs. The people that came in, they are eating the cats. They’re eating – they are eating the pets of the people that live there.” His statement was so absurd that the moderators stepped in to point out that there were no verified reports of this happening.

However, many conservatives have accepted the conspiracy theory as facts. The false allegations thrust Springfield into a media frenzy and have left the community grappling with threats of violence. At least 30 bomb threats were directed at Springfield schools and government buildings, while Mayor Rob Rue and his family received death threats. Haitian immigrants in Springfield fear for their safety, and the Haitian Bridge Alliance is pushing for legal action against Trump and J. D. Vance over their egregious lies. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped conservatives from doubling down on the false narrative.

Roseanne Barr accuses Haitian immigrants of eating people

Barr, whose show Roseanne was canceled over her racist Tweets in 2018, recently sat down with Carlson at a MAGA event. Once on stage, she went on an unhinged rant about cannibals and vampires. She stated, “They eat babies. That is not bulls**t. That’s true. It’s not just the dogs and the cats.”

Given her “cats and dogs” comment, it appears she’s talking about Haitian immigrants, but she never clarified who “they” are. It seems her rant started about Haitian immigrants but veered into the QAnon theory about a secret cabal of elite satanic cannibalistic pedophiles. Barr continued, “There are full-on vampires, and everybody still thinks I’m crazy. But I’m not crazy. They’re full-on vampires. They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood.” While Carlson has had his fair share of conspiracy theories, even he was stunned by Barr’s rant. Noticing him gawking at her, she snapped, “They do, Tucker. Stop staring at me like that.” Carlson responded, “You’re freaking me out, man.”

Carlson added that Barr was “in the entertainment business,” so she must have “some authority on this.” Barr responded by saying children she met in “mental institutions” as a child were “all from those cults.” According to her, the media allegedly is covering up these cannibalistic vampire cults.

Perhaps the wildest part of her rant was that it drew the audience’s cheers and applause. On social media, users were shocked that these are the kinds of speeches that are actually being given a platform at MAGA events. Given Barr’s controversial history and tendency to go on unhinged racist rants, it’s very concerning that she’s being selected as some kind of spokesperson for conservatives.

Her statements are so outlandish that it seems like no one could possibly believe they’re true. However, MAGA supporters appear to be eating up these conspiracy theories. It’s unclear whether they genuinely believe them or are just content to throw these false allegations against anyone they dislike. Additionally, it’s unclear why these people are permitted to throw around such defamatory and hateful statements with no consequences.

Trump and Vance’s lies against Haitian immigrants have already created chaos. Now, another major public figure has accused these immigrants and whoever else is included in “they” of being cannibals and vampires. There truly seems to be no limit to how far this lie will spiral and how much hysteria it will raise.

