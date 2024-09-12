‘There’s people who think the Earth is flat’: Anderson Cooper wasn’t having Republican Congressman’s election fraud lies

Professional journalist and heavyweight elbow-dropping-conservatives champion Anderson Cooper is back at it again with a total blowout against Congressman Scott Taylor. It’s 2024, yet shameful Republicans like Taylor still (claim to) think the 2020 election was fraudulent.

It all started when Cooper hosted a segment with Taylor on his show Anderson Cooper 360, which got heated fairly quickly, as one would expect. As reported by The Daily Beast, Taylor tried to peddle the outrageous lie that Pennsylvania had a severe mail-in ballot fraud problem during the 2020 election. By now, you all know how Repubs run this game: They lose an election and then cry voter fraud like a broken record.

Let’s get the facts straight here: Not only did Pennsylvania not have a ballot fraud problem at all, but voter fraud in general is extremely rare. According to Reuters, numerous reports conducted over the past couple of years have proven that committing fraud is nearly impossible. There are substantial measures against it at every step, but Republicans don’t want to hear about facts.

Further in the debate, Taylor continued his absurd notions by arguing, “There are lots of folks out there, literally millions of Americans who had a big problem with 2020 as well.” Of course, you and I are normal, non-bigoted people, so we know that just because a lot of people believe in something, doesn’t make it true.

And Cooper knows this too, as he shot back with, “There’s people who think the world is flat… That doesn’t make it real.”

He’s of course here referring to the now quite infamous flat Earther movement, which is an embarrassing cluster of anti-science folks who think that the Earth being round is one big hoax cooked up by some shadowy “cabal” group or whatever nonsense white supremacists like to believe in. As the BBC points out, the flat Earth conspiracy movement is fully integrated with QAnon and got a substantial boost from social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

If all Trump has for 2024 support is people like Taylor who still buy into ridiculous hoax theories, his election hopes don’t look too good, especially after the phenomenal beatdown handed to him by Kamala Harris in their first debate.

Scott also brought up how COVID-19 supposedly made voter fraud even bigger during the election: “There are tons of irregularities in the 2020 election that never happened before.” Cooper replied with yet another mic drop, “Every time you start your argument with, ‘There are people who believe this,’ it weakens your argument. I mean, that’s like classic high school debate stuff.” Knockout!

Taylor is one of the most shameful congressional people out there right now, and thankfully only served one term as Virginia’s representative. Speaking of Taylors, why not check out our article on the cooler Taylor named Taylor Swift and her recent Kamala Harris 2024 endorsement?

