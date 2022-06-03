This Is Not a Drill: There’s a ‘Ms. Marvel’-themed Xbox

Fans of Ms. Marvel now have a chance to win a one-of-a-kind Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox. This revelation comes less than one week before Disney+’s Ms. Marvel TV series is set to drop. The show will follow Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a teenager who struggles to fit in and enjoys fangirling over Captain Marvel. Everything changes, however, when she develops the power to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle. Now, she will have to navigate being a young superhero herself while also balancing her personal life.

Khan is a relatively new addition to the Marvel comics, but nonetheless a much beloved one. As Vellani herself has touched on, Ms. Marvel provides much needed representation as a Muslim and Pakistani-American superhero. Young girls like Vellani had never seen themselves reflected as superheroes before Ms. Marvel. Additionally, Khan is also just a typical teenager when not saving lives, allowing her to resonate deeply with younger audiences, and Ms. Marvel will be a particularly important series as it will set up the sequel to Captain Marvel which is titled The Marvels. The Marvels will see Vellani reprise her role as Ms. Marvel alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Of course, another reason to be excited for Ms. Marvel is the merch. Marvel releases are typically accompanied by the release of plenty of Funko Pops, posters, t-shirts, and even plushies. Certain outlets may also occasionally offer limited-edition merch for some lucky customers. Aside from these special edition pieces, though, almost anyone can take to the internet and select from a wide variety of merchandise. However, what if you could get your hands on a truly exclusive Ms. Marvel-designed gaming console?

Fans can win a Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox

It’s true. If you have ever desired to own a Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox, now is your chance. Even if you didn’t previously have one on your wish list, once you see it, you probably will. Xbox is hosting a special sweepstakes that those 18 and older can enter for the chance to win a Ms. Marvel Series S Custom Console and a matching controller.

Cosmic! If you woke up wishing for a chance to win a Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox Series S and matching controller, today’s going to be a great day for you.



Follow and RT with #MsMarvelXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win!



Ages 18+. Ends 6/23/22. Rules: https://t.co/uXnL3jVNfb pic.twitter.com/zGd2Vfv7uW — Xbox (@Xbox) June 2, 2022

The sweepstakes will last until June 23, and the entry process is fairly straightforward. All you need to do is log in to a legally registered Twitter account and follow @xbox. Next, you retweet the promotional post above publicly with the caption #Ms.MarvelXboxSweepstakes. You are only allowed one entry and must follow the @xbox account for at least 7 days after entering. If you follow these simple rules, then you’re officially entered to win a wickedly cool Ms. Marvel-themed Xbox.

(featured image: Marvel)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]