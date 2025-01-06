‘There IS NO CASE AGAINST ME’: Trump rages online and denies any wrongdoing in latest social media meltdown.

The president-elect blames everyone but himself in the hush-money case. On Saturday, January 4, Donald Trump took to social media to rant about his legal troubles, which were clearly triggered by recent developments.

Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan, who is preceding over this case, released a statement Friday set sentencing for January 10, with Trump required to attend. However, there will be no jail time, fines, or probation. This directly conflicts with Trump’s legal team pushing for the case to be dismissed in light of his presidential win.

No matter the fact that Trump will be lucky not to have to serve his presidency term from prison or the White House with an ankle monitor, he will still be the first president of the United States to take office while convicted of felony changes.

Considering Trump isn’t even getting a slap on the wrist for his crimes, the president-elect is still outraged to be labeled guilty. He took to Truth Social to declare, “I never falsified business records[…] It is a fake, made up charge by a corrupt judge who is just doing the work of the Biden/Harris Injustice Department, an attack on their political opponent, ME!”

Trump also alluded to Judge Juan M. Marchan being corrupt and called for the man to be disbarred while also claiming, “Every legal scholar of note said there IS NO CASE AGAINST ME.” Who these ‘legal scholars’ are is unknown.

The sentencing will take place in New York, just 10 days before Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20 in Washington. Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide payouts used to silence people, the most famous being adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who had an affair with married Donald Trump just a few years prior to being elected president in 2016.

The case cites that Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the time, Michael Cohen, made the payouts to Stormy Daniels, and Trump reimbursed Cohen with company funds. Following the initial ruling in July 2024, Trump’s legal team tried to have the conviction overturned due to a Supreme Court presidential immunity agreement.

Therefore, despite President-Elect Donald Trump’s tirade online, he will be a convicted felon while standing on a podium and sworn in as President of the United States.

