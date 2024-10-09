The Worst Anime Series on Crunchyroll, Ranked

Vinland Saga. Attack On Titan. My Hero Academia. Kill La Kill. When it comes to good anime, Crunchyroll delivers. What the streamer doesn’t tell you is that these gems are swimming atop a landfill of series better left forgotten. And at the bottom of pile? The worst anime series of all. Here’s our list of the worst anime series on Crunchyroll.

10. Citrus

(Passione)

Citrus is an anime that should have died on the vine. Tree. Wherever citrus fruits grow, it makes me not want to find out. The plot? Two unalike step sisters realize that they have the hots for one another, and their relationship devolves around toxic fights and nonconsensual touch. It’s just icky.

9. Milpom

(Bandai Namco)

Milpom looks like a Care Bear threw up. While I’m all for animation risks, this is risk no one should have been willing to take. What’s it about? A town where everyone wears animal heads, and main character MILPOM spends her days milling around with her friends acting kawaii. All frosting, no cake.

8. Comet Lucifer

(Eight Bit)

You know how a brain aneurism can come on without any prior symptoms? Doctors should start checking if patients watched Comet Lucifer as a risk indicator. The plot is baffling. On the planet Gift, a young boy goes out in search of a precious material called Giftium (yes, really) but instead finds a girl encased in crystal beneath the Earth. I mean, the Gift. Then the government tries to steal her and… uh oh. I feel something in my brain coming loose.

7. Glasslip

(PA Works)

Touko Fukami can see the future in fragments of glass. That actually sounds awesome, if Touko Fukami was a remotely developed character whose future I care about in the slightest. Glasslip is a slice of life anime that makes me want to slice the life from my wrists with the shard broken glass for which it’s named.

6. Mahou Shoujo Naria Girls

(Bouncy)

If Mahou Shoujo Naria Girls‘ 1.8/10 IMDB rating didn’t clue you in, this magical girl anime is bad. The plot is as formulaic as the Einstein equations, and a third as intelligent. A group of middle school girls get magical powers to fight the Ice Queen. The plot doesn’t matter, the world turns, we turn away.

5. DYNAMIC CHORD

(Pierrot)

Adapted from a braindead dating sim, DYNAMIC CHORD is the tale of the rise and fall of four of Japan’s most popular boy bands, documentary style. The idea itself is actually reasonably original. The execution? Garbage. The title of the opening theme “p.s. i hate you♡xxx” should clue you in on the tone of the show. Cutesy, puerile nonsense.

4. Hand Shakers

(GoHands)

Hand Shakers makes me shake my head in vicarious shame. This show is so poorly animated, plotted, and voice acted that I feel guilt for even deigning to watch it. The show’s amply CGI’d animation will give you ocular indigestion. Pair that with the uncomfortable fan service that starts 60 seconds in and doesn’t stop and you have a recipe for anime disaster.

3. Pupa

(Studio Deen)

I have tried to block this show out of my mind, but it just keeps crawling back. Pupa is vile. And not in a risky, artistic way. In a disgusting, depraved “this should never have been made way”. It’s the story of an incestuous brother sister relationship where bro sates sis’s ravenous supernatural hunger by feeding parts of himself to her. Blegh.

2. Conception

(Gonzo)

Conception is the story of a high school boy who is transported to a fantasy world that is falling apart. In order to stop apocalypse, he has to sire as many children with the realm’s magical girl inhabitants as possible. His catchphrase is “will you have my child?” I’d rather see the world burn.

1. Forest Fairy Five

(Showgate, Tokyo MX)

Forest Fairy Five is a visual slap in the face. It’s a nothing plot. A gaping void where a coherent story should be. An anime abyss to make Nietzsche himself suffer. It’s a bad acid trip disguised as a children’s show about fairies, unraveling with babbling, hallucinatory dread. The animation style? It looks like a glitchy Blender file got busy with a Lite-Bright to spawn garishly glowing offspring capable of causing retinal sunburn to any unfortunate enough to behold.

(Featured Image: GoHands)

