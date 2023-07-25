When it comes to fantastical stories with hard-hitting messages, no one knows how to do it quite like Wes Anderson does. He manages to pair pain with pastel worlds in a way that the lightness lets us focus on the story he is weaving. It is why, in a lot of ways, Anderson tackling a story by Roald Dahl makes a lot of sense.

The complicated and controversial author often brought stories to life through a fantastical lens while still making a very real, true-to-life story for readers to cling to. It’s why stories like The BFG and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory stay with us. What we’re getting now is Anderson’s latest take on Dahl’s work with his new short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Right now, we don’t know when the film will be released, but it will presumably be this year at some point. Until we know more, we got our first look at the film and know who we can expect to see in it.

Netflix released the first official photo from The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, featuring Sir Ben Kingsley, Dev Patel, and Richard Ayoade all standing together in that quintessential Anderson framing. The rest of the cast also includes Rupert Friend (who was recently in Asteroid City), Ralph Fiennes (who worked with Anderson in The Grand Budapest Hotel), and Benedict Cumberbatch as Henry Sugar himself.

We don’t know a lot about the film yet, but Anderson—who previously adapted the author’s The Fantastic Mr. Fox—and Dahl seem like a really great pairing for the latest addition to Netflix’s line-up of Dahl adaptations. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is based on Dahl’s short story collection of the same name; specifically the titular and final story in that book, about a wealthy gambler who discovers a doctor’s records about a patient who could see without the use of his eyes.

Until we get a trailer or more pictures from The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, this is just a nice look at the film to get us excited!

We can’t wait to see this world expand

When Matilda the Musical came out, audiences saw Netflix’s version of the world of Roald Dahl, and it was also a brilliant adaptation of the stage musical. We don’t know when we’re getting The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar or what Anderson will do with the story as a whole. But having Cumberbatch lead the charge with a cast that includes Patel, Ayoade, and Kingsley? That’s going to be fun for fans, and we can’t wait to see what the continued world of Dahl’s stories look like on Netflix!

(featured image: Netflix)

