‘The Woker, if you will’: Democrats know who they want to run for president in 2028

As the Democratic party tries to press forward and consider a rebuild, California Governor Gavin Newsom stands ready to lead the resistance against Donald Trump’s return to power, positioning himself for what many see as an inevitable 2028 presidential run. It appears many are on board, but is he the right man for the job?

Newsom called California legislators back to Sacramento for a December special session, aiming to “Trump-proof” the nation’s most populous state against the incoming administration, which appears could be detrimental to his state. The move exemplifies Newsom’s aggressive progressivism and the theatrical opposition that’s made him a Democratic rising star.

The former San Francisco mayor commands a Democratic supermajority in the state legislature, giving him unusual latitude to challenge Republican presidents. During Trump’s first term, California launched over 120 lawsuits against federal policies on everything from immigration to environmental protection.

I revere this country. The institutions. The Presidency. I want our nation to succeed.



But I’m not naive.



Donald Trump has a playbook. They wrote it out for us. 922 pages. With 270 specific points he has publicly supported.



If our American values and freedoms are attacked,… pic.twitter.com/vL9oqq6yvG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 9, 2024

Yet Newsom’s latest counter-offensive reveals a deeper crisis within the Democratic Party—the endless search for a charismatic standard-bearer rather than building durable political infrastructure. His careful positioning during Kamala Harris’ failed campaign, including a backhanded comment about her “30-minute convention” selection process, suggests calculated ambition beneath his resistance rhetoric—which may very well be authentic and honest.

One person on X joked: “[Gavin Newsom] is lowkey a sociopath & he’s gonna be president lol. he’s like a liberal [Gotham] villain. The Woker, if you will. He destroyed [Ron Desantis] just bc he was bored. his eyes have been on the White House forever & when he runs, it’s going to be hell for his opponents.”

gavin newsom is lowkey a sociopath & he’s gonna be president lol. he’s like a liberal gotham villain. The Woker, if you will.



he destroyed ron desantis just bc he was bored. his eyes have been on the White House forever & when he runs it’s going to be hell for his opponents ? https://t.co/Hu1V9VbtLW — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) November 8, 2024

“We were certainly the heart of the resistance during Trump’s first term, and I think that that will continue in the second term,” California Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris said on Wednesday, November 7, capturing the tension between authentic opposition and political theater. “I also don’t think we want to get ourselves trapped in this position where it’s resistance for resistance’s sake and performance art.”

Newsom embodies this duality. His proclamation targets Trump’s potential restrictions on abortion access, clean vehicle rules, and immigration protections. But his dramatic flourishes—like declaring “the freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack”—play into an ongoing feud with Trump, who derides him as “Newscum.”

me liking every tweet calling gavin newsom an anti-republican sociopath pic.twitter.com/E2DNfscJ99 — ? (@themarvells) November 9, 2024

This rhetoric, which could be perceived as performative progressivism, highlights how Democrats sometimes substitute individual dynamism for collective and grounded organizing. Rather than develop a deep bench of leaders emerging from sustained grassroots movements, the party plays into an endless, unwinnable game, in repeated turns to polished politicians who can match Trump’s flair for confrontation.

The special session focuses on expanding legal defense funding rather than building lasting progressive infrastructure. It’s resistance through litigation instead of organizing—a top-down approach that’s failed to prevent Democratic losses nationwide.

Still, Newsom’s theatrical defiance clearly resonates with a party desperate for an articulate Trump antagonist. His ability to govern one of America’s largest states while generating viral takedowns of Republican rivals makes him an appealing 2028 prospect for Democrats seeking their own media-savvy fighter. But is it the answer to long-range success?

