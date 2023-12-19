‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan Will Lead in a Horror Holiday That Goes Very Wrong

Not content with being hunted by monsters in the world of The Witcher, actress Freya Allan is heading up the horror movie Triton. Allan, best known for playing Ciri in the hit Netflix fantasy series, will play a tourist in Greece who gets more than she bargained for.

It was recently announced that the actress has landed her next lead role in Janell Shirtcliff’s indie horror flick Triton, a horror fantasy that may look to take inspiration from Greek mythology. Not much is known about the plot other than the premise, which sees three young women head to Greece for a vacation where they meet three charming young men who are more than they seem.

Joining Allan in this production are Daisy Jones and the Six actor Josh Whitehouse, Masters of the Air’s Raff Law, Dave’s Elsie Hewitt, Thalia Besson, and musician Malcolm McRae. Shirtcliff developed the story along with Angie Simms, with Simms penning the script. Production is currently underway in Greece, where Central Athens is producing the film locally in Athens.

Allan was only 17 when she starred in her breakout role as Princess Cirilla of Cintra. Having originally been cast in a much smaller role, she was eventually cast in the much more demanding role of Ciri, a surprise for the actress, who told The Independent, “The whole audition process was very confusing, I must admit, I never quite knew what was going on.”

(20th Century Studios)

She has since taken the role and run with it, with her character now at the center of the show’s plot. With so much of her time devoted to The Witcher, she hasn’t had as much chance to spread her wings, only appearing in one other series, HBO’s The Third Day in 2020, and the movie Gunpowder Milkshake in 2021.

Now, the actress is set to soar with a slew of upcoming appearances outside of The Witcher’s fourth season. Triton won’t serve as her first horror film, as she also leads in the end-of-year horror film Baghead, about a woman who discovers her estranged father has left her more than just an old pub. Her next appearance is in the continuation of the Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, where she plays one of the remaining human survivors, Mae. The former film is set to release on Dec 28, 2023, according to IMDb, with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes set for release on May 24, 2024.

(via Digital Spy, featured image: Netflix)

