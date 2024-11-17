‘The way his shirt is on backwards’: The internet has made an embarrassing discovery about a viral Elon Musk video

Dissing joyful people isn’t the best thing to do. But for the sake of Elon’s improvement (and our amusement), Twitter users just had to let him know that he wasn’t wearing his shirt properly.

In a viral video, Elon was seen jumping around and trying to recreate the “X” shape. The crowd on the scene asked him to do it one more time, and Elon happily obliged. There’s no issue with that. I may not be a fan of how Musk runs the site, but I have nothing to say against a guy who seems to struggle to dance every time he’s at a party. That’s probably the only relatable thing I share with this guy.

Unfortunately, his own social media platform, Twitter, couldn’t stop roasting this jump. It’s not just because of the way he moved. Although one user did comment, “He moves like a 40-pound toddler with a full diaper.” Many pointed out that Elon Musk’s shirt seemed to be put on backwards. It’s not that the shirt was too small for him—he just didn’t put it on correctly.

the way his shirt is on backwards https://t.co/oQaMo6T2Jq — alixbugbug ??​?​​? (@alixbugbug) November 15, 2024

Before you start feeling pity for Elon, remember that he owns X. Others defended that Elon doesn’t care about what others think, but that’s not true either. The original post that likened him to a toddler with a full diaper was taken down along with the initial post. It had more than 479,000 likes when it was taken down. Perhaps this was a case of free speech for me, but not for thee? I digress—Elon Musk doesn’t appreciate being copped by the fashion police. At least every time Elon tries to jump in an “X,” the thought of a heavy, poopy diaper will be the first thing we think of—not X.

Someone on this app said he jumps like a baby with a diaper full of shit and I can’t unsee it https://t.co/mW1RG3DZbd — NotDenims (@NotDenims) October 6, 2024

