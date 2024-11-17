Elon Musk speaking at the Atreju political convention
‘The way his shirt is on backwards’: The internet has made an embarrassing discovery about a viral Elon Musk video

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Nov 17, 2024 04:21 pm

Dissing joyful people isn’t the best thing to do. But for the sake of Elon’s improvement (and our amusement), Twitter users just had to let him know that he wasn’t wearing his shirt properly.

In a viral video, Elon was seen jumping around and trying to recreate the “X” shape. The crowd on the scene asked him to do it one more time, and Elon happily obliged. There’s no issue with that. I may not be a fan of how Musk runs the site, but I have nothing to say against a guy who seems to struggle to dance every time he’s at a party. That’s probably the only relatable thing I share with this guy.

Unfortunately, his own social media platform, Twitter, couldn’t stop roasting this jump. It’s not just because of the way he moved. Although one user did comment, “He moves like a 40-pound toddler with a full diaper.” Many pointed out that Elon Musk’s shirt seemed to be put on backwards. It’s not that the shirt was too small for him—he just didn’t put it on correctly.

Before you start feeling pity for Elon, remember that he owns X. Others defended that Elon doesn’t care about what others think, but that’s not true either. The original post that likened him to a toddler with a full diaper was taken down along with the initial post. It had more than 479,000 likes when it was taken down. Perhaps this was a case of free speech for me, but not for thee? I digress—Elon Musk doesn’t appreciate being copped by the fashion police. At least every time Elon tries to jump in an “X,” the thought of a heavy, poopy diaper will be the first thing we think of—not X.

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.
