Kate Stewart and Colonel Ibrahim Return in ‘Doctor Who’ Spinoff Series ‘The War Between the Land and the Sea’ on Disney+

Whovians, let’s get ready to giggle! Today, Friday, July 26th, at San Diego Comic-Con, Disney Branded Television and BBC jointly announced that the Doctor Who spin-off series is officially happening. With an exciting premise and the return of the Sea Devils, the spin-off series will see the return of Kate Stewart and Colonel Ibrahim.

Here’s everything we know about the all-new five-part Doctor Who spin-off series, The War Between The Land And The Sea.

What is the Doctor Who spin-off series about?

Written and created by Russell T. Davies, longtime Doctor Who showrunner and executive producer, and Pete McTighe, The War Between The Land and The Sea focuses on a classic Doctor Who villain, the Sea Devils, first seen in 1972. “When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered,” reads the description of the limited series in the press release. “With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.”

Who will star in The War Between The Land And The Sea?

Leading The War Between The Land and The Sea are Feud’s Russell Tovey and Loki’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw, alongside former Doctor Who cast member Jemma Redgrave, who will reprise her role as Dr. Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and former cast member Alexander Devrient, who’s returning as Colonel Ibrahim.

“I’m so lucky to work with such a magnificent cast,” Davies says in the press release. “And this is a huge, muscular, thrilling drama which will shake The Whoniverse to its foundations. When the Doctor’s not in town, the whole of humanity is in trouble.”

Where will Whovians be able to watch the Doctor Who spin-off?

According to the press release, the Doctor Who spin-off series will be available exclusively on Disney+ “where available.” For Whovians living in the UK, the series will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

When is The War Between The Land and The Sea set to air?

There is still no air date for The War Between The Land and The Sea. However, at SDCC 2024, it was announced that filming would begin in August, under the direction of Dylan Holmes-Williams, director of two Doctor Who season one episodes: “73 Yards” and “Dot and Bubble.”

