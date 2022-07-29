Who Will Survive ‘The Walking Dead’s Series Finale? Here’s When Season 11: Part 3 Releases

The Walking Dead has contributed so much to the zombie horror subgenre. And the spin-offs have cemented TWD universe as the dominant force in zombie-based television. We’ve spent over a decade with our motley crew of zombie-killers, just trying to survive. But everything must come to an end, eventually. The Walking Dead’s last hurrah has approached, and as bittersweet as it may be, it’s time to say goodbye.

So, when will the final season air? And what will happen? Who will truly survive the end of times? Here’s everything we know.

The End of a (Zombie) Era

We know the final season has adapted material from issues #175-193 of the comics—with the primary focus being on the group’s encounter with the Commonwealth. This is something that fans of the comics were anticipating for a while. Then, there’s also some business to be had with the not comic-inspired group, the Reapers, which…let’s leave it at that. I have thoughts.

It’s safe to say this season hasn’t been perfect, but the final episodes are looking to be intense. Walkers that can climb walls and open doors? Not so unheard of if you go back to season 1. The Walking Dead: World Beyond even confirmed there are other variants of the virus. Sounds like our universe.

Here’s the official synopsis for the final episodes:

In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?

And check out the trailer below:

Release Date

Now, down to the most important detail a.k.a. the confirmed release date. The bad news is that we’re not getting anything this summer. BOO. We have to wait until the spookiest month of the year, October, for Season 11: Part 3 to drop—specifically, the season will premiere on October 2nd on AMC. However, if you’re dying for the undead, AMC+ subscribers will have early access to the first pair of episodes. Might be worth subscribing to!

Who will survive the final battle?

Considering the announced spin-offs, we’ve been spoiled with knowing some of the survivors. At least there are a few favorites we know are safe (thank God!)—even though, honestly, this knowledge is sort of a disservice to suspense and character fate surprises. I won’t exactly be holding my breath if Daryl is swarmed by Walkers. But what can you do? There are plenty of other characters that may meet their end this season, so hopefully, they still have a few surprises and heartbreaks up their sleeve.

Who do you think will survive the final episodes?

(featured image: AMC)

