The Usher Tiny Desk Memes That Carried the Weekend

As the world continues to burn (in a metaphorical and literal sense), good memes can provide a moment of release from all the bad news on social media. This past weekend, it was Usher on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. For those who don’t know much about this series, it’s basically a smaller, stripped-down set of music artists playing 10–25 minute sets. NPR brings big names and indie artists alike. It’s even brought Sesame Street once.

In honor of June’s Black Music Month—which should just be called Black Music Artist Month, because Black Americans created almost every major music genre in the U.S.— they brought on legendary pop and R&B artist Usher. The opening beats to one song took over my timeline this weekend, as it sparked my new favorite meme.

Beyoncé: You can’t break my soul!



American politics every day since the song dropped: pic.twitter.com/uAmtjRGbFF — kyle (@onthebulletin) July 2, 2022

Jesus when they ran out of wine at the wedding:

pic.twitter.com/yFOBWy9whj — PurposeDr!ven»✨ (@BornTaLEAD) July 2, 2022

"I'm gonna use my pay to treat myself this month"

My car: pic.twitter.com/5xtLuYvt1a — Why are you so tall? 🤔 (@DatTallUteWes) July 2, 2022

Me: I'ma spend the rest of the day knocking out my to-do list.



My ADHD:

pic.twitter.com/BkBSCcDTXO — Naima Cochrane (@naima) July 3, 2022

You can't just cut off family that did you wrong, they're blood!

Me: pic.twitter.com/ATLGwafCGj — BLK TENNO (@BlkTenno) July 3, 2022

Among my favorite subgenres of this meme is the one about kids. Despite being bound by probably the most rules, they really find a way to say “watch this.”

Parents: “don’t act up”



A little kid:pic.twitter.com/yU5Z1kMquf — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) July 1, 2022

Five year olds before they do they lil dance: pic.twitter.com/iMVAFE0OtS — Dante (@AllThingsDante) July 2, 2022

Fandoms with Confessions

In case you somehow didn’t catch what song this was, from the keyboard’s steady pitch and the beat of the drum kit, this is from “Confessions” (specifically “Confessions Part II.”) In addition to the regular memes, many linked it back to the audacity and stubbornness within their favorite fandoms. Some also used it to continue to roast epic fights and twists. Wade through this section with caution because there are spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“One Piece has to end at some point.”

One Piece: pic.twitter.com/7MVEWzlQBD — Otaku Tribune (@otakutribune) July 3, 2022

"Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask are OTP"



Seiya:pic.twitter.com/MPVnVi1CPh — Sailor Moon Fan Club 🔜 Dream Con (@mooniesclub) July 2, 2022

Steve Rogers: Tony I SWEAR Bucky won’t burn anymore cities to smithereens. He don’t like terrorism no more! Sam and I have this COMPLETELY under contro-



Bucky: pic.twitter.com/jEGA7hfb1E — Nicole Nichelle (@alamanecer) July 2, 2022

Reed Richards: Black Bolt can destroy you with one whisper from his mouth



Wanda:pic.twitter.com/7PHYJO2GNx — Tophany Baefong ✨💕 (@TiffieStarchild) July 3, 2022

For the culture

Aside from the ones about kids, the ones from Black Twitter have been a delight. Several of the ones already shared are from Black users. However, these are about existing cultural conversations and memes. Some were just fun for being meta.

“I know she’s not about to save another kid in this mov…” pic.twitter.com/W8ADXi5HF2 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 2, 2022

Me: You can’t use the Usher Tiny Desk for every meme scenario



My RTs: pic.twitter.com/6uAgjtVY7r — Thisisnatols (@thisisnatols) July 2, 2022

Them: Onion powder and garlic powder don’t go in every dish.



Black people: pic.twitter.com/RUtKlpI2uh — ✨ FatBAWDYBella ✨ (@workwithtierany) July 4, 2022

“May she rest in peace.”



The elephant: pic.twitter.com/t490rKTL7q — Panic! At The TL (@Puff_Iya) July 4, 2022

Dolly Parton: *releases “I Will Always Love You in 1974*



Whitney Houston in 1992: pic.twitter.com/sdlTgkHq35 — 𝚞𝚗𝚝𝚒𝚝𝚕𝚎𝚍 𝚝𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚜 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚓𝚎𝚌𝚝. (@travisfromdabk_) July 3, 2022

Damn, y'all ain't gonna stop sharing those Usher tweets?



Black people: pic.twitter.com/H70DfdVdKy — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) July 4, 2022

Even if it’s in the background, I implore you to actually listen to the first 20 minutes of the Tiny Desk Concert. You can skip the last song, since it contains an ableist slur. He has the money to change it, and I hope does.

(via Twitter, featured image: screencap)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]