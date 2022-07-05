The Usher Tiny Desk Memes That Carried the Weekend
I have a confession.
As the world continues to burn (in a metaphorical and literal sense), good memes can provide a moment of release from all the bad news on social media. This past weekend, it was Usher on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. For those who don’t know much about this series, it’s basically a smaller, stripped-down set of music artists playing 10–25 minute sets. NPR brings big names and indie artists alike. It’s even brought Sesame Street once.
In honor of June’s Black Music Month—which should just be called Black Music Artist Month, because Black Americans created almost every major music genre in the U.S.— they brought on legendary pop and R&B artist Usher. The opening beats to one song took over my timeline this weekend, as it sparked my new favorite meme.
Among my favorite subgenres of this meme is the one about kids. Despite being bound by probably the most rules, they really find a way to say “watch this.”
Fandoms with Confessions
In case you somehow didn’t catch what song this was, from the keyboard’s steady pitch and the beat of the drum kit, this is from “Confessions” (specifically “Confessions Part II.”) In addition to the regular memes, many linked it back to the audacity and stubbornness within their favorite fandoms. Some also used it to continue to roast epic fights and twists. Wade through this section with caution because there are spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
For the culture
Aside from the ones about kids, the ones from Black Twitter have been a delight. Several of the ones already shared are from Black users. However, these are about existing cultural conversations and memes. Some were just fun for being meta.
Even if it’s in the background, I implore you to actually listen to the first 20 minutes of the Tiny Desk Concert. You can skip the last song, since it contains an ableist slur. He has the money to change it, and I hope does.
