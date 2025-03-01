‘The Thursday Murder Club’ movie release window, cast, plot, and more

It’s very nearly time. English author and TV presenter Richard Osman’s worldwide bestselling murder mystery novel, The Thursday Murder Club, is officially being adapted into a movie, and we can’t wait to meet these four loveable pensioners on the small screen (maybe the big screen, too? Fingers crossed).

There are four Thursday Murder Club books (so far), so who knows? We might be in for four movie adaptations—I certainly hope so. Though the film has faced some delays following the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2023 strikes in Hollywood, Netflix has confirmed that their co-production with Amblin finished filming last year, so hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for a release date.

Here’s everything we know about The Thursday Murder Club movie so far.

The Thursday Murder Club movie release window

Netflix has confirmed that The Thursday Murder Club movie will be released in 2025, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed. It was named as part of Netflix’s 2025 movie slate, but unlike some of the streamer’s other upcoming titles, Netflix did not reveal whether the film would premiere in the spring, summer, or fall. Given another major Netflix murder mystery movie, the third Knives Out film—Wake Up Dead Man—is confirmed to premiere in the fall, I would assume Netflix doesn’t want to release two films in the same genre too close together. Who knows? We might see the movie this summer!

Though there’s been no word on whether The Thursday Murder Club movie will receive a theatrical release, the fact that it’s been co-produced with Amblin certainly makes it a prime candidate for one, despite being a Netflix Original. The second Knives Out movie, Glass Onion, was granted an admittedly short cinematic release following the success of the first, so why not? Netflix shouldn’t underestimate The Thursday Murder Club’s popularity, and honestly, this cast deserves to be seen on the big screen.

The Thursday Murder Club movie cast

There were so many rumors concerning the cast of The Thursday Murder Club movie. Loads of major British names were bandied about, including Bill Nighy and Judi Dench. We now know exactly who our four leading sleuths will be played by, though, and this cast is undeniably stacked.

Dame Helen Mirren (Prime Suspect) will play Elizabeth, a former spy. Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) will portray ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim. Pierce Brosnan—James Bond himself—will play former union activist Ron, and Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) will portray ex-nurse Joyce. I mean, talk about an iconic quartet.

That’s not all. There are so many other massive names in this movie, too. Netflix and Osman truly lucked out here. Joining our four leading thespians are David Tennant (Broadchurch), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Naomi Ackie (Mickey 17), Daniel Mays (Atonement), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Anna Karenina), Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Geoff Bell (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Paul Freeman (Hot Fuzz), Sarah Niles (The Sandman), and Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who).

The Thursday Murder Club movie plot

Naturally, The Thursday Murder Club movie will follow the plot of the first Thursday Murder Club novel. Audiences will be introduced to four talented and clever pensioners who live in the Cooper’s Chase retirement village in Kent.

Soon after a development is announced in Cooper’s Chase, the lead builder is killed, followed by the landlord. As if that isn’t enough to traumatize the village’s inhabitants, remains dating back to the ’70s are found when construction begins. The titular Thursday Murder Club originally came together to discuss and unravel cold cases on Thursday afternoons. When new murders land on their doorstep, however, they can’t stop themselves from digging around for the truth, even if it means putting themselves at risk.

If you’re a fan of the cozy murder mystery genre, The Thursday Murder Club movie (and book!) will be right up your alley.

