A High-Concept, ‘Sobering’ Rom-Com Featuring a Disney Prince? What’s ‘The Threesome’ Cooking?

It’s all about the recipe when it comes to romantic comedies; a rom-com called The Threesome? Boring. A rom-com with a deceptively stacked cast that’s aiming to be high-concept and “sobering”? Now we’re talking.

Now, there’s something to be said about how a polyamory-centric story—which, by all appearances, is what The Threesome seems to be—will manifest on the big screen, since it’s a topic that still doesn’t get explored quite as often as it probably should. All the more reason, then, to dive into the nuances behind the next feature from Chad Hartigan, who’s yet to have a misfire in his filmography.

Who stars in The Threesome?

The film boasts an impressive swath of leads in Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap, Not Okay, The Politician), Jonah Hauer-King (2023’s The Little Mermaid), and Ruby Cruz (Bottoms, Willow), who will presumably star as the eponymous throuple, while Josh Segarra (Scream VI) and Jaboukie Young-White (Strange World) shore up the rest of the cast. (The film was originally set to star Logan Lerman and Phoebe Dynevor but clearly some things have changed in the last year and a half.)

Hartigan, whose past features include This Is Martin Bonner, Morris from America, and Little Fish, will direct a script penned by one Ethan Ogilby. Star Thrower Entertainment (King Richard) is among the producing entities.

What is The Threesome about?

The Threesome follows the plight of a young man, who, believe it or not, finds himself involved in a threesome, at which point he believes he’s living his wildest dreams. Once the three of them fall back down to reality, however, the emotional consequences begin to rear their heads; so begins the timelessly difficult trek of responsibility and compromise that comes with every intimate relationship, no matter how many prongs it happens to have.

When will The Threesome release?

At the time of writing, the film has wrapped production, but there appears to be no word on when we can expect to see The Threesome for ourselves.

