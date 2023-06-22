What Was ‘The Telegraph’ Thinking With This New Logo Design?

A U.K. newspaper, The Telegraph, has unveiled its new logo and the design is very reminiscent of something quite sinister.

The design looks very similar to a swastika, which was used by the Nazis in the 1930s and 1940s. The black telegraph logo has remained the same, but has now been paired with white and red colors in a disturbingly recognizable way.

People have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new logo, with some questioning if the publication employs Jewish people, and, more sinisterly, if they actually knew what they were doing. Looking at the logo, it’s pretty hard to imagine no one saw the resemblance.

The Telegraph's new logo seems designed to spark wistful nostalgia in their primary audience pic.twitter.com/7PggXCugqE — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) June 20, 2023

This isn’t the first time a paper has seemed to invoke swastikas in its imagery, either. Back in December—and also in 2017!—the New York Times published a crossword that ended up looking like the symbol and caused a stir among readers.

This is the NYTimes crossword puzzle today on the first day of Hanukka.



What the hell, @nytimes? pic.twitter.com/kNBs8RjyJJ — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) December 18, 2022

The Times responded to the most recent incident’s criticism by saying that the layout was “common”.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mail, “This is a common crossword design: Many open grids in crosswords have a similar spiral pattern because of the rules around rotational symmetry and black squares.”

The Telegraph has yet to respond to the criticism they are facing over the new logo, and if they do, I imagine that they will say something not dissimilar to the NYT.

