I Believe the Children and Their Creative Pop Culture Student IDs Are Our Future

It has become a tradition at North Farmington High in Farmington Hills, Michigan that the seniors get to take their student ID pictures as whatever pop culture reference they want. This year, the kids did not disappoint.

I say the children are our future because these kids are more creative than my entire senior class, and that’s saying something. I went to career day dressed as a wizard. But there’s something so fun about letting kids explore themselves as fictional characters or celebrities and striving to have the best student ID. Why? Well, because of Twitter, but also because these kids get to have a bit of fun, and that’s what is important.

Do you know what I remember from my senior year of high school? The entire week that just celebrated the seniors ,and we had field day and just dressed up like idiots. So sure, these kids still have a full year ahead of them, but I’m sure a fond memory for some of them will probably be their student ID turned out, and that’s a wonderful thing that North Farmington High is giving to their students.

Here’s a look at some of the best IDs from this year:

“Good afternoon, My name is Russell and I am a wilderness explorer in tribe 54” #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/uk8a2HBqEK — Jon Brunette (@jbjon9951) September 12, 2019

“Sit back there and say my hair ain’t luxurious , when you know it is” #NFID20 @KattWilliams pic.twitter.com/YE7lOZcL54 — Taj Cheathem (T🐆✌🏽👌🏽) (@CrownKing522) September 12, 2019

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it. #NFID20 @ferrisbueller pic.twitter.com/qYa9yHNvuZ — Dillon Sharp (@Di11Pickles) September 12, 2019

“ do you know what tuna is ??? ITS FISH ! i can’t give pudge FiSh ID BE AN ABOMINATION!!!” @Disney #NFID20 pic.twitter.com/7bzvWIMnwq — valentino. (@tinoladypink) September 12, 2019

(Love this next one because I love that the teens still like Napoleon Dynamite.

At the end of the day, this trend is fun and sweet and lets the kids of North Farmington High start their year off with something to look forward to, and we should maybe start adopting this idea throughout other school systems.

(image: NBC)

