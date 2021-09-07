The Shang-Chi Mid-Credit Scene Is Exactly What [Redacted] Deserves

**Spoilers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Marvel’s What If…? episode four.**

As to be expected with any Marvel movie, there are multiple end-credit scenes to stick around for in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The mid-credits scene gives us a glimpse at what the future may hold for our newest Marvel hero, and frankly, things are about to get serious. You don’t walk just away from a meeting with Wong, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner without realizing how wild it is that, damn, riding around on a dragon with your sister to stop an ancient evil is just the beginning of your part in all of this.

But amidst the weight of Wong’s explanation of how Shang-Chi and Katy’s lives are about to be turned sideways like that bus that got cut in half, there’s a small bit that makes me so happy.

Not only do our new heroes get some much-needed relaxation, but Wong finally gets to take some time off.

Wong is someone who is constantly giving others advice (*cough* Stephen Strange *cough*), only to have his warnings go unheard. We see Strange go through with an ill-advised spell in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, and if you’re keeping up with Marvel’s What If…? you saw just how terrible things can play out if you try to dabble in magic you’re not ready for.

Strange, for lack of better words, f*cked around and found out, leading to the destruction of his soul, the love of his life (for the umpteenth time), and all of humanity.

What if episode 3: “wow that was pretty dark for an MCU plot huh”#Whatif episode 4: pic.twitter.com/tmtcP6gpVh — GAYBOY ADVANCE SP (@tinylamps) September 1, 2021

It’s been a truly trying time for Wong these days, and it isn’t even his fault that things continue to escalate THAT quickly! Like a mom telling her child to take the chicken out of the freezer so it can thaw out, Wong’s words to Strange should be enough.

And yet.

#WhatIf ⛔️Spoiler⛔️ Just a week ago we were saying it is so out of character for Doctor Strange to act so recklessly in No Way Home Trailer. @SpiderManMovie And @MarvelStudios just threw us this masterpiece of Strange recklessness in episode 4 of @whatifofficial pic.twitter.com/DOLrpOvePZ — _pushakar_ (@gaikwadpushakar) September 1, 2021

This is why Shang-Chi felt like such a breath of fresh air for Wong. While he is absolutely fighting Abomination, it feels more like a Hulk and Thor moment similar to Thor: Ragnorok. Wong’s chatting with Abomination in the locker room because … well, I don’t know why! Are the two of them friends?! How did Wong DO that?!

Can we please give this man a series or something? What’s he got going on outside of “begging Strange to not obliterate the galaxy” these days?

After that, we see Wong during the mid-credit scene, playing the part of “guy who rains on your parade” because it turns out there’s a lot more to be concerned about in regards to those rings and Shang-Chi’s unintentional entry into the Avengers. He tells Shang-Chi and Katy to get some rest, and honestly, he looks a bit remorseful about pulling them into all of this.

The two agree to head home and go to bed.

Ooooor.

CUE SCENE OF EVERYONE HANGING OUT AT KARAOKE!

Earlier in the movie, Shang-Chi and Katy had decided to spend the night doing karaoke instead of being responsible adults who go to bed at a reasonable hour, because their friends had just shamed them about the direction their lives had taken. When you’re hit with something like that, you tend to wanna do something to distract yourself instead of facing the truth head-on.

This is something that Wong, arguably, has never been able to do. When we see him in the MCU, he’s either warning Strange about using catastrophic magic, protecting the Sanctum, or fighting in a giant battle.

See, I feel like this “or …” moment (unlike Strange’s wink to Peter) is adorable. I imagine Wong initially freaking out because, “Oh pickles, someone else who doesn’t listen to me,” only to be taken to a karaoke bar to let loose before the dawn of a new day.

I just want Wong to be happy, okay? Let him sing some karaoke, just this once.

