‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

Starz’s historical drama The Serpent Queen is back for another season, albeit with a bunch of cast changes. There is no specific date for the season 2 premiere, but there is a good possibility of the show coming out soon considering that Starz is supposed to roll it out this summer.

The teaser for season 2 of the Justin Haythe-created series is already out, and per reports, there are 10 new characters that will be introduced to the show. Headlining the newcomers is Oscar nominee Minnie Driver, who is known for her roles in Good Will Hunting, Speechless, and Ella Enchanted. She will play the role of Elizabeth I, a character who is expected to go “toe-to-toe” with Catherine, the lead. Other cast members who have joined as series regulars include:

Angus Imrie as Henry IV, the intellectual son of Antoine de Bourbon and Jeanne d’Albret

Emma McDonald plays Rahima, Catherine’s maid and confidante whom viewers also met in the first season.

Stanley Morgan as Anjou, the non-conforming younger brother of King Charles

Phillipine Velge as Margot, Catherine’s eldest daughter, who is quite charming in nature.

New recurring cast members will be Rosalie Craig as Jeanne d’Albret, Isobel Jasper Jones as Edith, Bill Milner as King Charles IX, Ashley Thomas as Alessandro de Medici, and Alexandre Willaume as Montmorency.

The plot of season 2 will likely revolve around Catherine de’ Medici’s attempts to modernize France and introduce religious tolerance, as confirmed by showrunner Haythe in 2022. The teaser suggests that the queen is set to retain her ruthless demeanor, and the show could possibly incorporate the events of the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre, which occurred in 1572. The finale of season 1 ended with the queen consolidating power as 9-year-old Charles IX was crowned king, with Catherine as regent.

Starz had confirmed a second season for The Serpent Queen back in October 2022 following the success of season 1, which was praised for Samantha Morton’s performance as Catherine and maintaining historical accuracy with a few deft tweaks to dramatize some incidents.

The Serpent Queen season 2 will be available to stream on Starz.





