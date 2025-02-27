There are still some miracles out there in the world. Like a season 2 of Nathan Fielder’s more twisted show. Don’t think I forgot about that trivia guy.

It was announced today that Fielder’s hit Max series The Rehearsal was going to come back for season 2. Now, if you remember the first season, it was all about how Fielder had to rehearse regular moments in his life in order to successfully interact with people. And he decided to help others by setting up similar “rehearsal” situations to help prepare them.

One of the people Fielder worked with was a man who wanted to ask a woman on his trivia team if she’d go out with him and tell her the truth because he’d been lying to them about his education. I’ve met that man. I’ve done trivia against him here in New York. My team beat his team often.

But that is not important. What is important is the show coming back for season 2. Fielder announced the second season by posting a video that showed him with his iconic laptop harness and a series of fake sets with people in each of them. Honestly, I’m just excited the harness is back.

I’m not alone in the love for the harness. Other fans posted about it on X, writing “Best news of the day. Glad to see the laptop harness has made its return as well.” The news comes after Fielder received praise for his show, The Curse, that came out starring him, Emma Stone, and Benny Safdie.

Season 2 of The Rehearsal is great because we didn’t know it was happening and we… also don’t have to wait long for it.

A short wait for more chaos

With the announcement of season 2 came the news that it would be released on April 20 on Max. So you’re telling me we have a month and some change before there are even more wild set ups with Fielder attempting to “help” people? That’s kind of perfect!

The first season was so weird and hot there that it can feel like they captured lightning in a bottle and how are they going to do that again? But there are probably plenty of women like Angela out there for us to meet and unpack. Maybe not the same kind of woman but you get the general idea.

So get ready, grab your popcorn and prepare for the secondhand embarrassment that is going to come at the hands of The Rehearsal season 2.

