The ‘Rebel Moon- Part Two’ Trailer Continues To Show Why Zack Snyder’s Vision Is FUN

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire was a lot more fun than people give it credit for. And the new trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver looks like one hell of a ride. Kora (Sofia Boutella) with guns and a new haircut?! Perfection.

There were many who criticized Rebel Moon – Part One for its storyline, its connection to a Star Wars movie that Lucasfilm passed on, and the way that it leaned into the Snyder staples we’ve come to know. All of those criticisms feel like they were taking Rebel Moon way too seriously. Sometimes, sci-fi doesn’t have to completely break your way of thinking. It can just be a lot of fun to watch, and that’s what I felt when watching the first movie.

With The Scargiver, it does seem like we’re getting a bit more weight to the story as a whole, watching as Kora trains the people of Veldt to fight back against Noble and those in charge.

Sometimes, people want to just take down every little aspect of a movie. For me, if I have fun with what I am watching, then I enjoy myself. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire had plenty of that, so it made me very excited about The Scargiver.

What does the future hold for Kora and Gunnar? Will Darrian Bloodaxe return?

In A Child of Fire, we saw a budding relationship between Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman). Is that going to continue in The Scargiver? What we see in the trailer is Kora clutching Gunnar as she says that she will not let Veldt die for her. Does that mean that these two are going to explore their relationship together? Or is the weight of the world too heavy on their shoulders?

We also only got to briefly see Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher) in A Child of Fire before he died, but was that really the end of his story? Personally, I think there is a lot to look forward to with Snyder’s Rebel Moon world. While yes, the first movie was far from perfect, it was still a lot of fun to watch and getting to see even more action in the trailer for The Scargiver just makes me very excited!

