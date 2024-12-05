The Real Housewives are suddenly obsessed with ‘Top Gun’ for some reason

Part of the joy of life is that you can, in your own way, choose to watch “trash” television to relax. That’s my relationship to Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise. I watch them when I don’t want to really think. But I have noticed a weird trend.

Recommended Videos

As I was watching this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I laughed when there was a Top Wives joke. The wives were all on a trip for Bronwyn Newport’s anniversary to Todd Newport. To help everyone relax, the group decided that it was time to all play a little bit of volleyball while in Palm Springs.

The editing for the episode included a Top Gun style card that read “Top Wives”. It was cute and funny and I instantly clocked what was happening. But that’s not the only reference to the Tom Cruise led franchise that has happened on the shows recently.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy Hilton brought her fellow housewives to Oceanside, California. While not that far away from their homes, it is home to an important filming location: That of Top Gun. San Diego is home to many sequences for both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick.

One of the things that exists is something called the “Top Gun House.” That house itself is used in the film and there is also a bar there that is the setting for the iconic Goose (Anthony Edwards) and Maverick (Tom Cruise) scene where they play “Great Balls of Fire” on the piano. So when Hilton brought them to Oceanside, the wives were first brought to the “Top Gun House” where…a man dressed like Tom Cruise sat.

My question is whether or not that man is always there? Is that just his job?

What in the Top Gun is happening?

I don’t think I would have noticed this if it was seasons apart. Hell, maybe it happened in the past too! But both The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episodes were barely a month apart. That’s odd to me. What are you doing? What are we preparing? I’d even take if this was in the summer of 2022 when Top Gun: Maverick came out! But none of that is what is happening.

It just randomly happened. And yes, I am obviously better attached to this franchise and I love both films very much. So when there is a reference to Top Gun, I take notice. But I do think it is wild that there was not one but two references this close together. I would 100% watch some Bravo show about Top Gun if that’s what this led to or I’d just take them constantly making jokes about it because this got me!

What I do hope they do though is go back to this fake Tom Cruise because I want to know what his deal is. Does he just sit on the porch all the time in that jacket?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy