The Pope Francis Meme Is Restoring My Faith…in Memes

The internet is a modern day miracle. What other device, what other invention has the awesome power to unite (and divide) the planet in a myriad of conspiracy theories, consumerism, and an infinite amount of porn? And while the internet is all too frequently used for nefarious purposes, it does give us delightful little nuggets of ridiculousness.

One such nugget is the new Pope Francis meme. The set-up is simple: add three photos of the Pope offering something, and then switch out the fourth image for something funny. But, as they often do, people have taken the premise and run with it, delivering some of the funniest, most wholesome gags we’ve seen in a minute.

Is the Pope meme silly? Of course. But in the relentless bad news avalanche that is 2020, we’ll take our LOLs where we can find them. I also like to think of the Pope memes as an avatar of what is getting us through this year. Whether it’s Doctor Who or a bag of Cheetos or a Playstation controller, the divine truly lives among us. Kind of.

After all, where else will you see the head of the Catholic church praise fictional queer ships like Catradora? Who knew Pope Francis shipped Clexa? What can I say, the man loves a martyr.

best pope meme ever pic.twitter.com/svpgemo3WH — issa⁷ (@deokjins) October 17, 2020

Me at the mall pic.twitter.com/unexHpd9gG — Garrett Williams (@badboygargar) October 16, 2020

pope pattern luxus edition pic.twitter.com/Hk0ymbUiKu — elli fanclub nordkiez (@flitzpiepe0815) October 16, 2020

The Pope lights out darkest hour pic.twitter.com/C60jvXQekq — Zombie S🎃lartr🎃n – Kingdom Hype (@Solar_Transform) October 17, 2020

So I found the original image used in that Pope meme, and — unsurprisingly — he's holding the most holy item of all in it. #N64 pic.twitter.com/sqVqQkZ63h — N64 Today (@N64Today) October 17, 2020

even the pope ships clexa pic.twitter.com/jrnAPeYWkc — . (@gardnerpoppins) October 16, 2020

I have been blessed by The Pope. Happy Saturday. pic.twitter.com/r1kuxIOXN3 — 🖥️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY, KFC TWEET 🚦 (@NeonJVEVO) October 17, 2020

today i give u the pope w eleven. tomorrow? who knows pic.twitter.com/UcCojxrx79 — nessie✧*:• (@nessiemonsterwa) October 16, 2020

October 30th. He will save us. pic.twitter.com/aZHizEjVZb — President Warren G Haunting (@PopeAwesomeXIII) October 16, 2020

pope bouta make a meme pic.twitter.com/hm1P70G2Fs — EUGENED (@Eugened_) October 17, 2020

Enjoying the Pope meme but finding it all too establishment? Well hold onto your mitre, because the Martin Luther meme that all the Reformation stans demanded is finally here!

i'm so fed up with that pope meme pic.twitter.com/y16bdCNujo — muscle skoals (@MuscleSkoals) October 17, 2020

He saved Latin pic.twitter.com/R9YPt2tYiI — Devon Reed (@devonnigelreed) October 17, 2020

In times like these, I find that my faith in humanity often wavers. But when goofy stuff like this happens, I am reminded that there is a world of people out there who don’t take things so seriously. And while we remain a world divided, it’s nice to know we can come together and chuckle at Pope Francis holding up Baby Yoda. What a blessing indeed.

