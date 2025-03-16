‘The Pitt’ episode 12 release date, confirmed

Episode 11 of the acclaimed medical drama The Pitt left audiences awestruck and deeply moved with its raw and hyper-realistic depiction of childbirth. This gripping scene has sparked widespread conversation about the show’s unflinching commitment to medical authenticity while cementing its reputation as a promising watch for lovers of medical dramas.

Recommended Videos

Led by Noah Wyle as the senior attending physician at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, The Pitt debuted on Max on January 9, 2025, with a highly-anticipated 15-episode season order. Offering a fresh twist on the beloved medical procedural genre, each episode of the season captures a single hour within a grueling 15-hour emergency department shift.

Episode 11, titled “5:00 P.M.,” portrays the pivotal 11th hour where a woman named Natalie (Enuka Okuma) is brought into the emergency room awaiting childbirth. Director Quyen Tran revealed to Vulture how her experience with the birth of her second child inspired her and motivated her to make the scene realistic, even if it meant including extremely graphic details. “I was very invested in making this as authentic as possible, because I had lived it,” she said.

Episode 11 premiered on March 13, 2025, and fans are now on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the 12th hour’s story. So, when does Episode 12 arrive?

Since it premiered, viewers have been brought deeper into the intense world of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital weekly on Thursdays. Episode 12 is set to land on Max on March 20, 2025. With the stakes rising hour by hour, you won’t want to miss the next installment.

Series creator R. Scott Gemmill also revealed to Vulture how the show’s purpose is to be “cognizant of the reality of the medicine, trying to stick to it, [and] trying to present it as authentically as possible.” With this dedication to authenticity, fans can expect The Pitt episode 12 to deliver another unflinching exploration of the sensitive realities of medical procedures, staying true to the show’s powerful narrative style.

The series was also renewed for a second season on February 14, which is owed to the impressive audience response to the show. The Pitt currently has a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.5 IMDb rating.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy