The perfect March Madness picture does exist (Thanks to White Lotus)

We are in the midst of March Madness. Meaning that tensions are high for fans of college basketball teams. And White Lotus gave some fans a perfect image to use this time around.

Jason Isaacs plays Timothy Ratliff, a man from North Carolina whose family makes no sense to me. What do you mean a man who went to Duke married a woman who went to Chappell Hill? That doesn’t HAPPEN. That’s a house divided right from the jump.

In the show, Timothy wears a Duke shirt (gross) and it really made me think about how tense their fights must be. We don’t do that in the Carolinas. You either have your Tarheel fans or you are wrong. That’s just how it works. But we are yet again back in the thick of it with March Madness upon us. Duke is playing later this week, the Tarheels are playing earlier in the week, and we are in the trenches of the Carolina basketball war.

TW: Mentions of suicide below.

But on this week’s White Lotus, we watched as Timothy struggled with trying to decide if he wanted to end his life (because he thought he was going to end up in jail) or if he was going to kill his wife and himself in the process. We had a bit of a bait and switch with the episode and it did look like he actually followed through in the episode.

Which ended up giving us a…pretty great image choice for those who are Duke fans.

Not Mike White gifting this image to the world on the week of March Madness pic.twitter.com/qmdwnQJkub — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 17, 2025

Look, if things don’t go well at least you guys have an image to make all your jokes and I will laugh at them, despite you being fans of Duke. (I am sorry my best friend is a Tarheel I have to do this).

White Lotus does it again

There are a lot of images that White Lotus have given us that allow us to know exactly what joke is being said. Like when the news about Ted Lasso season 4 came out and Zoë Rose Bryant simply tweeted a picture of Aubrey Plaza from season 2.

Remember: She made it clear in this moment that she’s not the type to watch Ted Lasso. I think she’d love Severance though.

The point is that the show has a lot of funny options for all your memeing dreams. Whether it is Timothy in the Duke shirt with a gun or literally anything that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) does. But I am happy for the March Madness fans…even if you are rooting for Duke.

Personally, I have been saving literally every single reaction that Carrie Coon has been making because it is genuinely hilarious to watch her but then again, isn’t that the joy of White Lotus as a show? To allow these wonderful memes to get added to our collection?

So let’s get Parker Posey’s Victoria and their daughter Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) wearing Tarheels shirts just to balance the scales. Please, for the sanity of the North Carolinians.

