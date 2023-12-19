This New International Film Was Animated with Real Oil Paintings

In an era dominated by cheap CGI and generic-looking animated films, there are a few bright spots: the Spider-Verse trilogy, Studio Ghibli, and the work of D.K. and Hugh Welchman. After making a name for themselves with Loving Vincent (2017), the duo are back with The Peasants—and, like their last project, the film was animated with real oil paintings.

The Peasants, based on the Novel-prize winning novel by Władysław Reymont, tells the story of Jagna, a young woman resisting the patriarchal confines of her 19th century Polish village. Gossip and rivalries abound as Jagna finds herself caught in the middle of several men in the village.

As you can see from the trailer, this film looks stunning.

In the trailer, we see Jagna catching the eye of multiple men. She navigates her way through village life, marrying an older man while falling in love with a younger one. The trailer is filled with what might look like a romanticized version of rural life—market days, sunny fields, wedding dances—but it also promises some taut drama.

According to the Welchmans, the film was shot with live actors, and photos from the shoots were sent to over a hundred painters in four countries. Those painters used oil paints to create frames for the movie, which animators then supplemented and joined for the finished product.

This film was apparently made specifically for me

Innovative animation? Gorgeous folk textiles? Amazing costumes? Beautiful music and arresting dances? This movie is a checklist of all my favorite things! Plus, like the original novel, the film isn’t just a fraught story of a love triangle. It also explores humanity’s connection to the land we live on, and the way that nature weaves itself through our lives and cultures.

Even if you’re not obsessed with folk art and pastoral life like I am, though, The Peasants should be on your radar. Early reviews are positive, and the film is dripping with style. I know I’ll be checking it out when it hits U.S. theaters on January 26.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Classics)

