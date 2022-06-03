Things We Saw Today: The Original Black Avenger (Thick Girl) Fights in ‘The Infinity Saga’

Atlanta-based comedian Mel Mitch blew up on TikTok, Twitter, and more when she posted the first video of The Black Girl Avenger. Like other skits where she engages with the worlds in her favorite geek spaces, here Mitch imagines herself as Thick Girl a.k.a. the person asking all the correct questions on the superhero team.

After she made part two, Mitch developed an origin story where she showed off her signature move (the Booty Bump) and addressed questions about her costume. Thick Girl appears again in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War (parts one and two). As the most level-headed on the team, she lays out why both sides are wrong. However, she also ultimately follows her heart.

For Black Panther, Thick Girl has the time of her life in Wakanda. This is spliced between criticisms that mirror Erik Killmonger like wondering where Wakanda was during chattel slavery and other points in history. Don’t think that that means she’s on his side though—when Thick Girl tried to act as a mediator, Killmonger attacked her.

This past week she uploaded videos nine and ten in which Thick Girl fights in the Infinity War and then Endgame. I love the intro video because it feels like a family reunion just like it did for the audience. To explain how she’s in every scene, she establishes she’s almost all-knowing because she can travel through space. Thick Girl was just too much fun to join the Watchers.

(via Twitter, image: Alyssa Shotwell, Mel Mitchell, and Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other bits of news we saw today:

The Duffer brothers promise to resolve Will Byers’ story in Stranger Things‘ fifth season. (via We’ve Got This Covered)

Vico Ortiz talks about everything they’re excited to explore in season two of Our Flag Means Death. (via HollywoodLife)

Cops in Cincinnati are upset over a recent art show that depicts badge-wearing Piglet killing a handcuffed Winnie the Pooh. (via HyperAllergic)

And if I see a *single* person out there saying "idk who she is", motherfucker she's Suki pic.twitter.com/B1krBB8bcB — Freddie Powers @ Combo Breaker (@Freddie_PowPow) June 2, 2022

Open your calendars and write this down. Polygon will host a 24-hour live stream starting at noon June 9th to raise money for the TransLifeline. (via Polygon)

The Special Olympics were forced to change COVID-19 safety policies like requiring guests to be vaccinated or else face fines of $5,000 per infraction. (via ABC reporter)

What did you find on the internet today, Mary Suevians?

