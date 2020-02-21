Things We Saw Today: The Office Mystery Is Finally Solved!

If you’re a Jim and Pam fan from The Office, then you know about the teapot. When a Secret Santa gets hijacked by Michael Scott, Jim Halpert’s very heartfelt gift for Pam gets passed off for iPods, but in the end, Pam ends back up with her gift and we fell more in love with these two idiots in love.

The problem? We were never told what was in the letter that Jim initially put inside the teapot. During the actual season 2 episode, Jim steals the note back and it isn’t until the end of the series that Pam even knows about it. So, what did the letter actually say?

According to star Jenna Fischer on The Office Ladies, it was John Krasinski’s goodbye to her.

“So I’m on camera and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying. I just start bawling. The first take was probably not usable. It was the sweetest note, and on camera, Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said, but just know it was perfect.’ Well, I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say, ‘Just know it was perfect.’”

The thing is: I’m crying. Jim and Pam, much like Ben and Leslie, Chidi and Eleanor, and Amy and Jake, mean the world to me. Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Greg Daniels have a way of showing love with their characters that makes your heart feel full and your eyes start watering. And knowing that Greg Daniels, who was the showrunner for The Office, asked Krasinski to write Fischer a goodbye? Lol, does anyone have any tissues?

