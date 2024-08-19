It’s the perfect time to revisit this Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp beef

Since the Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn’s dating rumors have taken over the tabloid front pages, a past incident between the pop star and the latter’s Stranger Things co-star has also come to light.

In 2022, Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat were involved in a major drama that broke the internet. As per Doja, Schnapp had leaked a private conversation between the two that wasn’t supposed to go public. The singer had texted the Stranger Things star asking him about Quinn’s dating status, imploring him to ask the English actor to “hit her up.” Schnapp directed her to Quinn’s Instagram, and later shared the interaction in a since-deleted Tik-Tok, much to the popstar’s chagrin.

In response, Doja appeared on a TikTok live on July 7, 2022, and went on a long rant about how Schnapp had “f**ked up.” Here’s an excerpt:

When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You say dumb shit, you f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes. You’re supposed to do stuff like that so that you know not to do it in the future. I did my share of f**k-ups so that I don’t f**k-up again. Doja Cat/TikTok

However, Doja’s rant did the opposite of creating online sympathy for her, as people on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out that texting a 17-year-old about the personal life of his 29-year-old co-star wasn’t a bright idea to begin with, especially because Schnapp has a history of s**tposting. The topic simmered down after a few days, when Schnapp posted a TikTok on July 13, 2022, and cleared the air in the comments of the clip, mentioning that he had apologized and they were back on friendly terms.

As per multiple reports, Quinn and Doja Cat have been spotted together in London lately, sparking rumors of romance between the pair. Quinn has been on the rise in the last few years, breaking through as the rock-music fanatic Eddie Munson in Stranger Things, and will be next seen in the Gladiator sequel with Paul Mescal and as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four film.

Schnapp, meanwhile, has drawn ire on the internet throughout this year for his controversial views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

