The most idiotic of memes found its way into the new Netflix Zodiac Killer documentary

One of the biggest unsolved cases in American history is that of the Zodiac killer. Now, a new Netflix documentary, This Is the Zodiac Speaking, gives us insight into who the infamous killer might have been. Including a popular meme that took over in 2015.

Recommended Videos

During the 2016 election, a meme that was started back in 2013 picked up steam. That meme was that Ted Cruz was actually the Zodiac Killer. There were other memes we used to shame the Texas senator. Never forget when people held up posters with Kevin from The Office on it just to mock him. It was…truly a wild time.

But the Zodiac Killer memes became the talk of the town. I enjoyed them, I thought it was funny to think about and it clearly made Ted Cruz uncomfortable. Which, when you think about it, is hilarious since Ted Cruz was not even alive at the time (Cruz was born in 1970). What I didn’t expect though was to see the meme come back in 2024 in a very serious documentary about the killer.

The Netflix series poses the question: Was Arthur Leigh Allen actually the Zodiac? It is what the David Fincher movie Zodiac suggests and the docuseries does make a good argument for Allen’s connection to the killer. But when new detectives spoke about the case and the connections they were finding with modern technology, one detective confessed to getting a lot of tips about a certain politician.

I was watching the series, minding my own business, when suddenly I was confronted with a “Ted Cruz is the Zodiac Killer” meme. One of the detectives currently assigned to the Zodiac case talked about how he got a lot of messages about Cruz. Look, it is funny but also come on.

People sent detective Ted Cruz as a suspect

The issue with this is two fold: One, you’re interfering with police investigation when you do this. Two, no one will take the case seriously. I do think there is a chance we can confirm who the actual Zodiac Killer was. We have the technology. Whether it was Arthur Leigh Allen or Ted Cruz is what is up for debate.

Part of me loves that this meme will never die. Whenever there is a chance to remind everyone, we do it. Just when Cruz thinks he is free, someone brings the Zodiac back into it. It is one of those internet things that I just know is going to have to be in a history textbook some day. Especially now with This Is the Zodiac Speaking talking about the meme.

But I do hate that it is interfering with the actual case. It’s funny online. We love to joke. But sending the meme to those still trying to crack the case is a step too far. These detectives are still dedicated to finding answers and I don’t like that the meme distracted from that. So, unless we find out Ted Cruz lied about his age, maybe don’t send him in as a suspect to actual law enforcement?!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy