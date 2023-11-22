Paul Scheer Calls Out the ‘Debate’ Around Women-Led Marvel Films

For weeks, there’s been not-so-subtle digs at Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels as a not being worthy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and another sign of it’s decline. In frustration, Paul Scheer recently took to TikTok calling out the extra high expectations put out on women-led Marvel films.

Most people probably recognize actor and writer Scheer from Black Monday and Veep. The real ones recognize his work from The League (and Big Mouth). In addition to narrative entertainment, the character actor also posts clips of his podcasts about entertainment to TikTok and YouTube. After seeing The Marvels, Scheer decided to speak up against the unfair criticism hurled at the movie and its director.

In a stitch with Blake’s Takes (a duo that liked the film overall even with some eyebrow raising takes), Scheer said,

When ever we get to a female-driven Marvel movie there’s so much more debate on the Marvel films than any other time. I don’t get it. It’s wild. The Marvels is good. Right it’s not the best. It doesn’t have to be the best, but it’s like solidly good and fun and funny. It’s like all of a sudden we’re treating these movies like they have to be the gold standards. It’s like “if it’s not a movie that’s gonna change my life—Marvel is over! Marvel is dead!”

Scheer continues touching on some things he likes about the film before ultimately saying it’s not in his top five, but that it might be in his top 10. I honestly feel the same. It has its issues. Also, I don’t know if I would have liked it as much if I didn’t watch some of the MCU projects leading up to it—namely Wandavision and Ms. Marvel. Still, it was a fun popcorn flick and improved upon Captain Marvel in so many ways. This kind of biased criticism extends to all the women-led Marvel TV shows, but especially the movies. This includes The Eternals and Black Widow.

It’s totally fine, and welcome to criticize this film and any other piece of art. It’s subjective and personal! However, people aren’t being honest with others or themselves about the extra scrutiny offered to this film that’s a direct result of misogyny. This issue extends beyond the Marvel movies to the flurry of remakes, reimaginings, and more happening Hollywood. Many will complain about them but go see them anyway. Then, when it’s women or POC taking the mantle, the issue is suddenly Code Red and box office bombs follow. While not everyone needs to defend a multi-million dollar film made by a megacorporation, it’s nice seeing pushback against misogyny.

