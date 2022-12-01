‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Release Date Is Here!!!!!

The wait is finally over! The last time we were with Din Djarin and his wonderful green son Grogu was a full year ago when they both made an appearance on The Book of Boba Fett, but it has also been even longer since we have had a new season of The Mandalorian, and the release date has remained a secret—until now.

At CCXP, we got the news we’d been waiting for: a release date for season 3 of The Mandalorian! The new season is set to drop on Disney+ on March 1 and thank goodness! As star Pedro Pascal came out on stage, and the audience got a message from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau (who are back in Los Angeles working on “more Star Wars“), but the team gave us all the news!

This is exciting simply because we’d been left in the dark for so long about the series. And with where we were left off with both season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett, there’s a lot that needs to be figured out in the lives of Grogu and Din Djarin in season 3.

Where we’re heading

The last we saw of Din and Grogu in the series, Grogu was leaving to study how to be a Jedi with Luke Skywalker. We clearly know that Jedi training wasn’t really for Grogu because the two were reunited by the time The Book of Boba Fett was over. But there were some other aspects of their story left unanswered by the end of season 2.

Mainly what is going on with Bo-Katan. Katee Sackhoff’s Mandalorian was determined to fight back and get the Darksaber for herself so she could be the rightful ruler of Mandalore, the problem being that it was Din Djarin who won in the battle agains Moff Gideon and gained possession of the Darksaber, leaving tension between Din and Bo-Katan.

What we saw in the trailer for season 3 was a lot of Grogu and Din back together and the continued hope for Din Djarin that he can be accepted once more back into his clan after taking his helmet off in order get information about where Grogu was (and in the end to say goodbye to him).

All this to say that there is a lot we have to explore in season 3 of the hit Disney+ series and it’s going to be quite the journey. And now one we can go on starting on March 1st, 2023.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

