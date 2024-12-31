True crime often walks a fine line between intrigue and insensitivity. It’s a genre that demands both care and creativity, a sentiment that actors Skai Jackson and Gavin Warren explored in their recent interview about their roles in The Man in the White Van.

Recommended Videos

Nothing quite sends shivers down your spine like a movie trailer that starts with those five dreaded words, “Based on a true story.” Then when that story is tied to the origins of cultural fears, like the infamous “white van” lore, the stakes get even higher. Skai Jackson and Gavin Warren, the stars of The Man in the White Van, recently sat down to chat with The Mary Sue about their roles in this chilling true-crime horror film. From their meticulous research to navigating the eerie atmosphere on set, Jackson and Warren brought an authentic touch to a story rooted in tragedy and made sure to honor the victims along the way.

The weight of true crime

True-crime stories come with a unique pressure, to be both respectful to the real people involved and to make the story engaging for viewers. So how did Jackson and Warren manage that balance?

“For me, it was super interesting because… it mostly focused on the victims,” shared Warren. Jackson echoed this sentiment, explaining, “My biggest thing was really connecting with Warren [the director]… and doing my research. I wanted to make sure I was portraying Patty correctly.” Both actors emphasized the importance of collaboration with the director and diving deep into the history of the time period. “It’s a time period piece, so of course being respectful to the story as well,” Jackson added.

White vans and cultural fears

The “white van” trope is a staple in American true-crime folklore. Who among us hasn’t felt a twinge of unease at the sight of one parked on a quiet street? But as Warren pointed out, “White vans are scary because of this story. That’s why everyone’s so scared of them.”

Jackson admitted that filming around an actual white van gave her the creeps. “Being on set, seeing this white van, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, how creepy!’” she said. However, she had to channel those modern fears into a different mindset. “I had to kind of take that away and focus on what it would have been for Patty in the ‘70s,” she explained. Back then, white vans weren’t the ominous symbols they’ve become today. Jackson described how the film depicts that evolution: “At first, it wasn’t something that was suspicious, and then later in the film it is.”

Researching the 1970s: rotary phones and all

True-crime films set in the past bring another layer of challenge, capturing the essence of a bygone era. For a younger cast like Jackson and Warren, born long after the ‘70s, that meant stepping into a world without smartphones and trying to make sense of rotary phones.

“The one thing I did learn is about the telephones,” Jackson said with a laugh. “I didn’t know how to actually call someone. Being on a landline, I’m like, ‘I could never. Don’t know how you guys did that.’” She admitted that the film’s director had to give her a crash course in dialing. “Now I know,” she added proudly.

Warren also relied on family anecdotes to get into the ‘70s mindset. “My mom was working with me, and she was telling me all this stuff about how things worked back then,” he shared. He described the vintage sets as almost surreal. “The TVs are kind of crazy,” he said. “Now you just press a couple buttons, and you’re done.”

The challenge of honoring victims

One of the most unique aspects of The Man in the White Van is its focus on the victims rather than glorifying the perpetrator. “I thought that was super interesting because… scary movies always highlight the enemy,” said Warren. This approach required the young actors to center their performances on empathy and authenticity.

Jackson emphasized how important it was to her to stay true to her character’s story. “I feel like it was kind of hard… but being able to collaborate with [the director] and really get in tune with the character was very helpful,” she said. She also credited extensive research with helping her find the right balance between honoring the victims and delivering a compelling performance.

A final note on respect

At its core, The Man in the White Van is about more than just delivering scares. It’s a story that reminds us why certain fears linger in the cultural psyche. For Jackson and Warren, stepping into these roles was as much about respecting the past as it was about bringing it to life on screen.



“I think we all did a really good job portraying it correctly,” said Jackson. And after hearing about the care and thoughtfulness both actors brought to their performances, it’s clear that The Man in the White Van is more than just another movie. It’s a tribute to the lives behind the lore. Jackson put it best, being respectful to the story is what matters.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy