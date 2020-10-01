Win VIP Tickets to the Virtual World Premiere of The Lie, Part of the “Unsettling” Welcome To the Blumhouse Series

Amazon Studios and Blumhouse are kicking off October with a series of four “unsettling” films: The Lie, Black Box, Nocturne, and Evil Eye. All four come from BIPOC/women directors and based on the trailer released last month (watch above), they look fantastically creepy!

The Lie and Black Box will be the first two released on October 6th, with Nocturne and Evil Eye hitting October 13th. We’ve got a cool opportunity for five of our readers to win tickets to the virtual premiere of The Lie October 5th, a day early. The ticket includes a screening of the film and access to an afterparty, with interactive experiences with the cast, live musical performances and much more!

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud and stars Joey King, Mireille Enos, and Peter Sarsgaard, and–relevant to many of your interests–also features a cameo from Wynonna Earp’s Dani Kind.

Here’s the gist of The Lie: “When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.”

A note for those expecting typical Blumhouse fare: While the film is incredibly tense, it’s definitely more a moody drama than thriller or horror movie.

The official synopsis reads:

A divorced mother and father find themselves trapped in a living nightmare when their daughter confesses to murder in The Lie, a gripping psychological thriller about the lengths parents will go to in order to protect their child. While driving his 15-year-old daughter Kayla (Joey King) and her best friend Brittany (Devery Jacobs) to a weekend retreat in the dead of winter, aging rocker Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) pulls over to the side of the road for a quick bathroom break. Although the two girls enter the surrounding woods together, only Kayla returns. Terrified she could be tried as an adult, Jay and his ex-wife Rebecca (Mireille Enos) cover up Kayla’s crime with a web of lies and deceit. But the truth won’t stay buried, and as one mistake leads to another, the desperate parents discover that what actually happened in those icy woods is more shocking than they imagined.

Want to attend this exciting event? Here’s how to enter:

Entry date: Today! 10/1 by 11:59pm Eastern

There will be 5 winners!!

5 randomly chosen winners will receive a watch code to attend the virtual premiere, which includes a screening of the film followed by an interactive afterparty. The premiere starts at 9:30pm Eastern on Monday 10/5, with ‘doors’ opening at 9:00pm.

Enter by emailing us at giveaways@themarysue.com with the subject line “Giveaway – The Lie”

Only applicable to North America residents.

Good luck!

