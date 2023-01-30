Actor Annie Wersching, who played the character Tess in the video game version of The Last of Us and was in 37 episodes of the TV drama 24, has died from cancer at the age of 45.

Born in Missouri, Wersching began her career in 2002 with an appearance in an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, playing Liana. She would also go on to play the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard, as well as appearing in TV shows including Frasier, Charmed, General Hospital, The Vampire Diaries and The Rookie.

Kersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and there is a fundraising page for the actress’s family, set up by fellow The Rookie star Kiefer Sutherland.

“Such sad news,” wrote Sutherland. “Annie was part of The Rookie family. A special person and true talent who brought joy to our set and elevated every scene she was in.”

Other colleagues and prominent friends have shared their sorrow at the news, including The Last Of Us creator Neil Druckmann

“Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones,” wrote Druckmann on Twitter.

There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 29, 2023

The Vampire Diaries‘ showrunner Julie Plec added: “I became a fan from 24 and was lucky to be able to have Annie play mama to two of the hottest vamps in town … RIP Annie, you wonderful soul.”

Actor Michael Chiklis, who starred in The Shield and two Fantastic Four films, wrote: “So sad to hear that Annie Wersching has died. Too young. Cancer is a heartless, murderous thief.”

Wersching is survived by her husband, Stephen, and three sons, Eddie, Ozzie, and Archie, aged 12, nine and four respectively.

(featured image: Daniel Knighton/FilmMagic)

