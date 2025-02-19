‘The lack of introspection is astonishing’: MAGAs speak out against one politically divisive SNL 50th sketch

A sketch on the recent 50th anniversary special of Saturday Night Live (SNL) has MAGAs in a tizzy over its portrayal of one of their own, played satirically by Tom Hanks. In the segment, Hank’s character recoils when the host (Kenan Thompson) of “Black Jeopardy” comes and tries to shake hands. Cue screams of “we are not racist.”

An X user and Trump supporter named Kristen Mag posted a clip from the sketch and showing the handshake moment and got fired up, saying “this makes me mad.” She called the idea that MAGA was racist “so wrong” and said that SNL keeps pushing the stereotype of the simple Trump supporter “for laughs.” It’s “sick,” she said.

The fact that a clip like this elicits anger and not introspection is not lost on many who oppose Trump and has policies. One X user pointed out something that is definitely not going to happen: “MAGA should ask themselves why Tom Hanks makes them mad in this SNL skit. And then look themselves in the mirror.”

True to form, MAGA heads are simply mad but not curious as to why they’re viewed the way they are. Let’s take a look at some examples. Someone tweeted that MAGA “literally blamed Black people for a plane crash.” That also didn’t make them very happy. X user Luke Keller said no no no that’s not what happened at all.

“SNL sucks and is full of hateful rhetoric,” one bitter MAGA supporter tweeted. Another MAGA supporter brilliantly pointed out that it was “DEI hires” who were to blame, and they weren’t just Black people. The idiocy of this incredible. This person is basically saying “we’re not just racist against Black people we’re racist against everyone who isn’t white.”

What SNL is doing, according to MAGA supporter DJ Levitz, is spreading “divisive rhetoric” and trying to “divide Americans.” What’s wild about this comment is if you didn’t know which side it was coming from it could be either. The idea that dismantling DEI hiring isn’t dividing people is some impressive lack of self-insight.

Other brilliantly thought out replies include one that said, “stop lying numbnuts.” Another said, “When did we blame black people?” This one is another one of those that illustrate how impossible it seems for people to confront their own racism: “You’re an idiot if that’s what you heard. Maybe you’re projecting.” Yes, people are idiots for thinking that DEI hires were blamed for that unfortunate plane crash.

Perhaps the easiest way to not be introspective is to simply call the allegations “lies like usual.” For some reason, the “own the libs” crowd doesn’t really take to jokes about themselves very well at all. The usual MAGA response to something is to boycott it, and that seems to be the knee jerk reaction for one X user in particular: “No more Tom hanks movies for me. There goes another rubber tree plant.”

Imagine getting so butthurt over a fictional portrayal on a TV show that you go out of your way to now avoid one of the arguably best actors of all time. One particular SNL alum, avid Trump supporter Victoria Jackson, also shared her displeasure with the whole thing. According to TMZ, Jackson called the sketch “stupid” and said she was offended by the sexual content on the show. Popular MAGA political commentator Meghan McCain said Hanks was “as hate mongering” to Americans as any host on MSNBC. It sure doesn’t take a lot to rile these people up, does it.

