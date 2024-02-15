Maybe Don’t Bring Your Dog to the John Wick Experience

Everyone’s favorite assassin-on-the-run franchise is getting the escape room treatment. Fans can now enter the world of John Wick via an immersive activation coming to Las Vegas. The John Wick Experience is described as,

“Guests step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental and into the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they navigate a high-stakes adventure as well as visit a themed bar and retail shop open to the general public.”

Sounds awesome, but you might want to leave your dog at home for this one. Lionsgate previously opened a John Wick-themed bar experience in New York City to promote the spinoff series The Continental on Peacock. The press release continues,

“Each group of guests will be tasked with specific missions, playing out in unique ways with characters, mythology, and iconography from the Wick universe. They may rub elbows with Continental staff, assassins, crime bosses, or other curious guests like themselves within the relative safety of the Continental. Guests will be drawn into the culture, trusted with secrets, and invited to private areas of the Continental, promising an authentic and compelling action-packed experience.”

Series director Chad Stahelski and his colleagues at 87Eleven Entertainment are involved in the pop-up, which will be built on the AREA15 campus.

The 'John Wick Experience' is coming to Las Vegas this year, at AREA15. pic.twitter.com/Ot3HOcWahT — Las Vegas Locally ? (@LasVegasLocally) February 15, 2024

This sounds like a whole lot of fun for Wick fans, and what better place to build it than in America’s adult playground, Las Vegas? The John Wick Experience joins previous Lionsgate pop-ups, The Official SAW Escape, Escape Blair Witch, and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. The production company is currently hosting an Imaginary pop-up with Blumhouse in Los Angeles.

The John Wick Experience is paying $175 to have a Keanu Reeves impersonator break both your legs with a dictionary and then throw you down a flight of stairs. https://t.co/O3cgxWKUge — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) February 15, 2024

The John Wick Experience is set to open later this year. That gives you enough time to build an all-black wardrobe, train some Belgian Malinois Shepherds, and get branded by Anjelica Huston’s goons. Tik-tok, Mr. Wick!

Um, the John Wick experience basically involves him killing lots of people https://t.co/JoSCVrGL9p — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) February 15, 2024

(featured image: Lionsgate)

