The Internet has turned on Moo Deng after she ‘predicted’ Donald Trump will win the 2024 presidential election

Attention: Moo Deng is being canceled for “predicting” Donald Trump will win the 2024 Presidential Elections.

‘Earlier this year, female pygmy hippo Moo Deng went viral online. Residing at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, Moo Deng garnered a loyal fanbase thanks to her adorable stature and rosy cheeks. After videos of her went viral, she soon became a meme, with her adorable antics often used as reaction images or videos. Some fans have even created merchandise based on Moo Deng.

However, people are now “turning their backs” on Moo Deng because of her random involvement in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election.

Moo Deng ‘predicts’ Donald Trump will win the presidential election

In a recently released video, Moo Deng was offered two dishes of fruit, with each one featuring a candidate’s name (Donald Trump and Kamala Harris). From the two dishes of fruit, Moo Deng eats the one bearing Trump’s name. Her mother, Jona, is seen eating from the dish with Kamala Harris’s name.

The internet quickly “canceled” Moo Deng for her actions. Many joked that the hippo needs to mind her own business and that she should not be casting her opinion since she can’t even vote.

Can it vote? No, that fat bitch. — ???? ?? (@official_kaiiii) November 4, 2024

this fatass hippo needs to mind his own business — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) November 4, 2024

Of course, others rushed to Moo Deng’s defense. Some claim she is too young to know what she was doing, as she is only four months old. Additionally, Moo Deng has never claimed to possess any clairvoyant abilities, so there is no point in blaming her for eating fruit.

moo deng is too young to fully harness her powers as a clairvoyant so this is might not be true. she has a long way to go before she is 100% accurate https://t.co/6ngCsJGPu9 — dylan. ✰ (@firslordzuko) November 4, 2024

friendly reminder that a prediction isn't an endorsement!!!! moo deng is still just a baby she probably can't even read yet. be nice to her https://t.co/ef4ds2ZEnq — Ameyyy Biskadort (Taylor's Version) ?❤?? (@i_cry_potatoes) November 4, 2024

Also, she’s a hippo. So there’s that.

Did Moo Deng ACTUALLY predict Donald Trump will win?

There are rumors circulating that the video may have been altered to make it seem like Moo Deng was predicting Trump’s victory.

TikTok creator @indipine, also known as Indy, gave her two cents on what actually happened. She noted that while it appears that Moo Deng went straight for her Donald Trump dish, it is likely her mother reached the Harris dish first, giving Moo Deng no other choice but to eat from the other pile of fruits.

Indy is a content creator known for her love of baby animals, specifically pandas. Previously, she went viral for creating the Knights of the Rotund Table featuring popular baby animals, with each animal having their own position based on the actual members of the fellowship.

So, did Moo Deng ACTUALLY predict Donald Trump’s victory? Obviously not. She’s just a baby, after all.

