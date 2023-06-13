Skip to main content

The Internet Celebrates Trump’s Second Arrest and Arraignment

By Jun 13th, 2023, 4:25 pm
Former US President Donald Trump watches from a box on the 18th green during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 26, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia.

Former president Donald Trump is in Miami for his arrest and arraignment on 37 felony counts regarding his (mis)handling of classified documents, which include violating the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and contempt of court. This will be his second arrest and arraignment this year, following his April indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the wake of his mounting legal predicaments, Trump has taken a step back from the public eye and toned down his inflammatory and incoherent rhetoric. Just kidding! He continues to rant on Truth Social, where he has threatened the Biden family and proclaimed his innocence in all caps.

But while Trump racks up indictments like Pac-Man gobbling up dots, the denizens of the internet are having a field day with his arraignment. After all, it’s not every day that the President of the United States is charged with multiple felonies! Here’s a round-up of the best jokes and memes we found online. Happy Arraignment Day, Part Deux!

