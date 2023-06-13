The Internet Celebrates Trump’s Second Arrest and Arraignment

Former president Donald Trump is in Miami for his arrest and arraignment on 37 felony counts regarding his (mis)handling of classified documents, which include violating the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and contempt of court. This will be his second arrest and arraignment this year, following his April indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the wake of his mounting legal predicaments, Trump has taken a step back from the public eye and toned down his inflammatory and incoherent rhetoric. Just kidding! He continues to rant on Truth Social, where he has threatened the Biden family and proclaimed his innocence in all caps.

But while Trump racks up indictments like Pac-Man gobbling up dots, the denizens of the internet are having a field day with his arraignment. After all, it’s not every day that the President of the United States is charged with multiple felonies! Here’s a round-up of the best jokes and memes we found online. Happy Arraignment Day, Part Deux!

There are bigger crowds at a barbecue on a rainy day lololol #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/zpQbSmFvcw — Jimmy freakin' Butler (@SkeptiCatz) June 13, 2023

Happy Law and Order Day to all who celebrate. #TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/86bc34gbVj — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) June 13, 2023

#TrumpArraignmentDay

Roses are red

Violets are best

Tralala pic.twitter.com/mltR83Q7CK — Eileen Mary O’Connell (@i_Lean) June 13, 2023

he’s trying to figure out how to make money off this pic.twitter.com/ufUIBfaZbO — ITYSL memes ?? (@ITYSL_memes) June 13, 2023

Good morning, folks! And Happy Trump Arraignment Day! pic.twitter.com/mpDZZuF9vO — –? ???? ?? ?????– (@AWillToThink) June 13, 2023

“It was a perfect arrest. It was a beautiful arrest. It was the most watched arrest in history. Nobody else gets arrested the way I do, and frankly nobody else ever will.”#TrumpArrest — David Leavitt ???‍♂️? (@David_Leavitt) June 13, 2023

Will we get another court drawing of him looking like the Grinch Who Stole Christmas? #TrumpArrest pic.twitter.com/9BMJ7ddBIX — Pastor of Muppets (@JackInBlack76) June 13, 2023

Not going to lie, I really was hoping the trump arrest would come after a chase & attempted escape in a bike powered dirigible, with him shouting 'pedal faster boys' through a megaphone at his desperately puffing sons — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 13, 2023

donald trump has been arrested. Again. pic.twitter.com/bU3HbJiYv4 — Renee (@PettyLupone) June 13, 2023

Many people are saying Donald Trump was arrested today. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 13, 2023

Trump isn't being arraigned because he's a victim of harassment, witch hunts, political smear jobs & FBI conspiracies.



It's because he stole classified docs, lied about it, and is facing the consequences of his criminal actions.#ProudBlue #TrumpArraignment #TrumpForPrison pic.twitter.com/UisCCCF5sA — LA Blue Dot in GA ?? (@namwella1961) June 13, 2023

(featured image: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

