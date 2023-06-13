The Internet Celebrates Trump’s Second Arrest and Arraignment
Former president Donald Trump is in Miami for his arrest and arraignment on 37 felony counts regarding his (mis)handling of classified documents, which include violating the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and contempt of court. This will be his second arrest and arraignment this year, following his April indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. In the wake of his mounting legal predicaments, Trump has taken a step back from the public eye and toned down his inflammatory and incoherent rhetoric. Just kidding! He continues to rant on Truth Social, where he has threatened the Biden family and proclaimed his innocence in all caps.
But while Trump racks up indictments like Pac-Man gobbling up dots, the denizens of the internet are having a field day with his arraignment. After all, it’s not every day that the President of the United States is charged with multiple felonies! Here’s a round-up of the best jokes and memes we found online. Happy Arraignment Day, Part Deux!
(featured image: Rob Carr/Getty Images)
