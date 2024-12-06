‘The hypocrisy of MAGA’: A Fox News host pushes back against January 6th pardons

The call is coming from inside the house.

Fox News host Jesse Watters broke from the conservative news network’s mold to push back against conservative radio host Clay Travis’ hopes that Trump will pardon January 6th rioters. In doing so, he also threw out any chance of getting hired for a Trump cabinet position, because when it comes to getting a job in the Trump administration, Fox News is the only thing you need on your resume.

Travis: I want him to pardon all the January 6 people.



Watters: Even the ones that were fighting cops? pic.twitter.com/UrByrNFwNv — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2024

In response to Clay’s call for a pardon, Watters questioned whether or not the rioters that attacked Capitol police were worthy of clemency. Watters has a point. The rioters’ actions contributed to the deaths of multiple people, including Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day later after he was struck with a fire extinguisher thrown by one of the mob. Although his death was officially attributed to natural causes, the medical examiner ruled that the injury he suffered “played a role in his condition.”

As this X user points out, Sicknick was far from the only person hurt.

*140 police were injured

*Reporters and photographers were injured

*Officer Brian Sicknick died on Jan 7th

*Four police officers committed suicide



If these people get pardoned there’s no coming back! pic.twitter.com/ojQCg1u9LV — ?Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) December 5, 2024

Over 140 police officers were injured defending the Capitol from rioters. One of those injured was a police officer who was crushed against a door by Patrick McCaughey III, who was wielding a stolen riot shield. McCaughey was sentenced to seven years and sixth months in prison for perpetrating what a judge called “some of the most egregious crimes that were committed on that dark day.” Should he be getting a pardon, Clay?

Four officers committed suicide after the day’s events. The DOJ ruled that the suicide of one of those officers, Jeffery Smith, was a death in the line of duty. Smith wrestled with rioters attempting to get into the Capitol building, and at one point was struck in the face with a metal pole. One of his assailants, David Walls-Kaufman, was sentenced to two months in federal prison. I suppose he should have never gone to jail in the first place, Clay?

X user Tonya Bailey was quick to point out the sickest joke of all, that these MAGA “chuds” are the same people who belong to the “back the blue” crowd. The same people who waved “thin blue line” flags alongside their Trump 2020 banners to counterprotest the Black Lives Matter movement. It appears MAGA only backs the blue when it’s a “radical leftist” receiving the business end of a police nightstick and not one of their own.

And these chuds will turn around and claim they “back the blue.” The hypocrisy of MAGA is truly astounding. — Tonya Bailey (@tbailey1976) December 5, 2024

Many MAGA supporters are self-administering pardons already. According to this user, “undercover FBI agents” were the ones fighting the cops while the rest of “peaceful protestors” acted in self defense.

No on fought the cops except undercover FBI agents. Mostly peaceful protesters were simply defending themselves. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) December 5, 2024

I suppose Ashely Babbitt was acting in self defense when she was climbed through a broken window to get into the Speaker’s Lobby despite armed police telling her to stop? Or was she an uncover FBI agent? Curious to know. How is MAGA able to justify it? This user has a simple answer: because MAGA is a cult. Even a Fox News host can see that.

It’s a cult. — the Loser (@tevon_w) December 5, 2024

