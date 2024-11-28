‘The Hebrew Hammer is coming’: A MAGA Congressman allegedly threatens Muslim Congresswomen in cryptic post

A Republican senator from Florida has threatened two Muslim congresswomen through a cryptic, Islamophobic tweet.

Recommended Videos

Fine, who is Jewish, hurled a thinly veiled microaggression at the only two Muslim women from the US Congress. On Twitter, he wrote, “The “Hebrew Hammer” is coming.” Fine tagged Omar and Tlaib in his tweet, suggesting that the two congresswomen may want to leave before he reaches Congress. The Florida senator shamelessly finished his tweet off with “#BombsAway.”

Fine’s behavior didn’t receive praise. Instead, social media users flamed Fine for his discriminatory remarks against Omar and Tlaib, who are both Muslim women. One Twitter user said, “This post is inexcusable coming from a grown man running for office.” Others picked on Fine’s use of elementary insults and likened it to that of a thirteen-year-old’s. Needless to say, people weren’t fine with Fine’s cringe-worthy threat to Omar and Tlaib. What most spectators aren’t aware of is that Fine is a self-proclaimed Zionist who frequently touts anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic rhetoric. His comments against Omar and Tlaib were likely deliberate.

An unflinching Zionist

Fine has expressed full support of Israel’s onslaught against its Middle Eastern neighbors. When an American activist, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, was shot in the occupied West Bank by Israeli troops, Fine celebrated the shooting on Twitter. Fine also called Eygi a terrorist. She was killed while partaking in a peaceful protest against Israel’s illegal settlements in the West Bank. Despite his extreme and inflammatory language, President Trump endorsed Fine to run for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

It’s no surprise that Fine would come after Ilhan Omar and Rashid Tlaib, not just because they’re both Muslims. Both women have been actively demanding a permanent ceasefire deal for Gaza. Tlaib is a Palestinian-American who openly protested against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During his visit to the US Congress, Tlaib held signs that read “war criminal” and “guilty of genocide” amidst the applause of other lawmakers. Meanwhile, Omar has also actively pursued and demanded a permanent ceasefire deal for Gaza.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy