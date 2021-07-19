The Green Knight First Impressions: I Need This Movie Now

The Green Knight first impressions have made one thing abundantly clear: We’re about to get Dev Patel in a way we’ve never seen him before. Based on the 14th century Arthurian legend of Sir Gawain and the quest that emerges before him after challenging a magical Green Knight, this is a movie we’ve been waiting for since last year. And even from the first trailer, we knew that things would be magical, wild, and weird but highly expected.

First impressions of The Green Knight have taught us a couple of other things. For one, this movie is going to be sexy. It already was because Dev Patel is a smoke show who deserves all the movies and then some. But the use of language when talking about this movie has me expecting sexy, intoxicating, and mesmerizing performances from our lead that define him as an actor and set him apart from all those around him.

Then, there’s the feeling of this movie in general. We already knew it was going to be grand because of knights and King Arthur, but reading how it “gets under your skin” and how the atmosphere is “cerebral” makes me think that we’re not even remotely close to understanding what this movie is going to do to us as viewers and fans of this Arthurian tale. That’s why July 30 can’t get here fast enough for this A24 and David Lowery film.

Check out the first impressions for The Green Knight below:

#TheGreenKnight is an eerie, languid morality tale saturated with a beautiful use of color and light to emphasize Gawain’s journey. I am kinda obsessed with this movie and how it turns Arthurian legend into something grand that gets under your skin. Plus Dev Patel is incredible. pic.twitter.com/qRIvjnzbPU — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight is a dazzling fantasy that immerses us into the Arthurian legend. David Lowery uses stunning visuals and intoxicating pacing to set the atmosphere- it’s creepy, sexy AND cerebral. Dev Patel’s performance is mesmerizing! pic.twitter.com/byGDqXJMz4 — sabrina ramirez (@sabrinaxmonica) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight social embargo lifted. I saw it last week. I’m here for it. Get your tickets. Let it wash over you. Don’t read any articles until after you have bc it seems like the studio is determined to spoil the whole thing for people assuming they don’t know/care ab the plot — 🏳️‍🌈 Ms. Marya E. Gates🦩 (@oldfilmsflicker) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight is everything I could have hoped for in an adaptation of Arthurian legend. It’s simultaneously dreamy and sensual, brutal and bleak. Dev Patel is more than up to carrying Gawain’s solo hero’s journey in David Lowery’s best work yet. Absolutely mesmerizing stuff. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) July 19, 2021

THE GREEN KNIGHT: David Lowery is starting to become of my favorite working directors with this surreal, Bergman-inspired fantasy epic. A mesmerizing, transporting, magnificently bizarre journey that is one of the rare movies to really appreciate how sexy Dev Patel is — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) July 19, 2021

#TheGreenKnight is nothing short of magnificent. With visuals that belong in a museum for all to admire and a career-defining performance by Dev Patel, THE GREEN KNIGHT is a slow-burn tale about mortality and the journey of finding oneself. It’s a truly stunning piece of cinema. pic.twitter.com/GJFDBsW0ol — Shannon 🎃🍭 @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 19, 2021

Hello I’m here to FINALLY tell you how completely obsessed I am with #TheGreenKnight I have been thinking of little else since I saw it. It’s at once a nostalgic throwback to 80s fantasy, a creepy A24 horror movie, AND a classically challenging David Lowery story. I am OBSESSED. pic.twitter.com/eZH8WzPZYu — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 19, 2021

Friends, #TheGreenKnight is a sumptuous, haunting bit of Arthurian legend, showcasing the creepiness in a lot of those stories. Outstanding costumes, and Daniel Hart’s music is terrific. Lowery asks you to intuit a lot, both text and subtext, worth it if you open your mind. pic.twitter.com/z4O9Pkzn4k — Kyle D. Anderson (@KyleDAnderson) July 19, 2021

THE GREEN KNIGHT: The 16-month wait to see David Lowery’s epic of blood, sex and magic/magik was worth it. Chaos reigns, as one furry and Lars von Trier-y character might (but regrettably does not) say. Dev Patel can cut off my head any time he likes. Opens in Cdn cinemas July 30 pic.twitter.com/AdNkaqKbdj — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) July 19, 2021

THE GREEN KNIGHT is a great movie where a roster of A24 all-stars (Alicia Vikander, Barry Keoghan, Joel Edgerton) all get to kiss Dev Patel on the cheek — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 19, 2021

