comScore Dev Patel Green Knight First Impressions: I Need This Movie Now

The Green Knight First Impressions: I Need This Movie Now

Absolutely going to watch this on the big screen because Dev Patel.

By Lyra HaleJul 19th, 2021, 2:36 pm
 

Dev Patel looks sad in the green knight

The Green Knight first impressions have made one thing abundantly clear: We’re about to get Dev Patel in a way we’ve never seen him before. Based on the 14th century Arthurian legend of Sir Gawain and the quest that emerges before him after challenging a magical Green Knight, this is a movie we’ve been waiting for since last year. And even from the first trailer, we knew that things would be magical, wild, and weird but highly expected.

First impressions of The Green Knight have taught us a couple of other things. For one, this movie is going to be sexy. It already was because Dev Patel is a smoke show who deserves all the movies and then some. But the use of language when talking about this movie has me expecting sexy, intoxicating, and mesmerizing performances from our lead that define him as an actor and set him apart from all those around him.

Then, there’s the feeling of this movie in general. We already knew it was going to be grand because of knights and King Arthur, but reading how it “gets under your skin” and how the atmosphere is “cerebral” makes me think that we’re not even remotely close to understanding what this movie is going to do to us as viewers and fans of this Arthurian tale. That’s why July 30 can’t get here fast enough for this A24 and David Lowery film.

Check out the first impressions for The Green Knight below:

(image: A24 Films)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.