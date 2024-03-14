‘The Greatest Hits’ Looks Like One of the Most Wildly Creative Romance Films in a While

The romantic comedy genre has frequented our streaming queues to the point where “romantic comedy” hardly sounds like English anymore, but why haven’t romantic tragedies caught on as hard as their lighter counterparts? You might say they had their time in the sun back in the late 16th century, but I digress.

All that is to say that Searchlight Pictures is all but ready to take what looks like a partial stab at a romantic tragedy with The Greatest Hits, which recently dropped its first trailer ahead of its Hulu debut, and if you are or have ever been on the hunt for a musically-inclined romance story, complete with time travel and the perennial hurdle of picking one boy over the other, this one may be the feature you’re looking for.

So, what’s the lowdown on The Greatest Hits?

What is The Greatest Hits about?

The Greatest Hits follows the turmoil endured by a woman named Harriet, who’s grieving over the loss of her boyfriend Max on account of a car accident. One day, she mysteriously discovers that by listening to certain vinyl records, she literally gets transported back in time to the memory brought on by the song, memories in which Max is still alive and, theoretically, could be saved.

But beyond the fact that Harriet’s grasp on quantum mechanics isn’t solid enough to determine if she can, in fact, save Max, further complications rear their heads as her newfound ability prevents her from moving through the stages of grief naturally, all while a new man begins showing up in her life. Needless to say, Harriet has some choices to make and a head-spinning journey to go on here.

Who stars in The Greatest Hits?

Lucy Boynton (Chevalier, Bohemian Rhapsody) stars as Harriet alongside Justin H. Min and David Corenswet as her new love interest and Max, respectively. Austin Crute (Booksmart) and Jackson Kelly also feature.

Ned Benson (The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby) writes, directs, and produces the film.

When does The Greatest Hits release?

The Greatest Hits will release to Hulu on April 12, 2024.

