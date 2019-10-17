The Good Luck Girls Is an Explosive New Queer YA Novel Set in the Magical Wild West

Charlotte Nicole Davis’ YA fantasy The Good Luck Girls follows daring young women as they navigate a cruel and mysterious world reminiscent of our Old West. Davis writes, “The Old West was much queerer, browner, and more female than most Westerns like to admit,” and she’s taking back the Western genre for a new generation. A queer Western in a dystopian land of magic? These are all of our favorite things.

We can’t wait for you to experience the excitement and action that Davis’ world of Arketta has in store. Here’s where you’ll be adventuring:

The country of Arketta calls them Good Luck Girls—they know their luck is anything but. Sold to a “welcome house” as children and branded with cursed markings. Trapped in a life they would never have chosen. When Clementine accidentally murders a man, the girls risk a dangerous escape and harrowing journey to find freedom, justice, and revenge in a country that wants them to have none of those things. Pursued by Arketta’s most vicious and powerful forces, both human and inhuman, their only hope lies in a bedtime story passed from one Good Luck Girl to another, a story that only the youngest or most desperate would ever believe. It’s going to take more than luck for them all to survive.

A book that’s been described as Westworld meets The Handmaid’s Tale, Davis’s The Good Luck Girls taps perfectly into our current zeitgeist with a vital voice all its own.

It’s time to meet the Girls—Aster, the protector, Violet, the favorite, Tansy, the medic, Mallow, the fighter, and Clementine, the catalyst. Theirs is a stunning story like nothing you’ve seen before.

