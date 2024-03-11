The ‘Godzilla Minus One’ VFX Team Should Get an Oscar for Best Footwear

Last night, the team behind Godzilla Minus One‘s visual effects took home Oscars for their efforts. If there was an award for best shoes in the film industry, though, they would have won that, too.

Writer, director, and VFX supervisor Takashi Yamazaki, along with VFX team Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi, and Tatsuji Nojima, won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. How did the team celebrate their nomination and eventual win? Why, with matching Godzilla-themed shoes!

(Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Alas, The Mary Sue didn’t have a photographer at the Oscars, so we didn’t get to see the amazing footwear for ourselves. However, you can catch a glimpse in the image above. As you can see, each shoe has a set of Godzilla’s talons reaching up to grab the heel. People Magazine got another shot of the monstrously fashionable footwear, and reports that Yamazaki also wore his pair to the Critics Choice Awards in January.

Godzilla-themed shoes weren’t the only accessory Yamazaki and his team brought to the Oscars. Each recipient also carried a large Godzilla toy, with Yamazaki’s sporting a gold finish. How the Academy let a whole group of city-destroying giant monsters through security is still a mystery, but we’re glad the Godzillas were able to make an appearance.

Godzilla Minus One is a reimagining of the story of Godzilla, a giant monster created by the mutations caused by a nuclear test site. However, the film isn’t just a Kaiju movie: it’s also a potent and unsettling exploration of the scars left by World War II in Japan. Yamazaki was the first director to win the award since Stanley Kubrick took one home for 2001: A Space Odyssey. Meanwhile, Shibuya is the third woman to win the award.

Along with its Oscar win for visual effects, Godzilla Minus One has received numerous other awards and nominations at various film festivals and awards ceremonies.

(featured image: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

