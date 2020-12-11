Last night, The Game Awards streamed via various platforms, and we all celebrated the fact that Sephiroth continues to be the ultimate stalker, proving that no matter what franchise Cloud tries to slip into, there will always be a One-Winged Angel right behind him.

This hits different now pic.twitter.com/4RjIG7bQvN — Holly Jolly Mahly🎄❄️ (@JamBos419) December 11, 2020

Sorry, Sora. You were this close to getting that Smash Bros. invite but, well, Kirby would rather dine on Jenovian beings today.

I DREW THIS AS FAST AS I COULD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QAlDCDfuz9 — Aprilyn Cunanan 🐑 (@aprilynacunanan) December 11, 2020

Anyway, on to the actual winners of the evening!

Best Score/Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Action/Adventure: The Last of Us Part II Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia Best eSports Game: League of Legends Best eSports Coach: Zonic Best eSports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020 Best eSports Host: Sjokz Best eSports Team: G2 eSports Best eSports Athlete: Showmaker Best Performance: Laura Bailey as Abby (The Last of Us Part II) Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima Best Action Game: Hades Best VR/AR: Half-Life: Alyx Best Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 & 2 Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part II Games For Impact: Tell My Why Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us Best Indie Game: Hades Best Audio Design: The Last of Us Part II Best Role-Playing Game: Final Fantasy VII Remake Best Sim/Strategy: Microsoft Flight Simulator Player’s Voice: Ghost of Tsushima Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Innovation in Accessibility Award: The Last of Us Part II Best Mobile Game: Among Us Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part II Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

And there you have it! The winners of the 2020 Game Awards! Which picks are you excited about? Any that look kinda sus? Do you think Cloud’s gonna have Kirby-roth night terrors, or will he accept the fact that he’s frickin’ adorable?

Do you think Mario will ever recover?

(images: Nintendo)

