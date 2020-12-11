comScore

Cloud, Sora, and Mario Lost at The Game Awards, So Let’s Talk About Who Won!

RIP Mario's overalls.

By Briana LawrenceDec 11th, 2020, 11:48 am

Screenshot from the Sephiroth announcement for Super Smash Brothers Ultimate

Last night, The Game Awards streamed via various platforms, and we all celebrated the fact that Sephiroth continues to be the ultimate stalker, proving that no matter what franchise Cloud tries to slip into, there will always be a One-Winged Angel right behind him.

Sorry, Sora. You were this close to getting that Smash Bros. invite but, well, Kirby would rather dine on Jenovian beings today.

Anyway, on to the actual winners of the evening!

  1. Best Score/Music: Final Fantasy VII Remake
  2. Best Action/Adventure: The Last of Us Part II
  3. Best Family Game: Animal Crossing: New Horizons 
  4. Best Community Support: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  5. Best Debut Game: Phasmophobia
  6. Best eSports Game: League of Legends
  7. Best eSports Coach: Zonic
  8. Best eSports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2020
  9. Best eSports Host: Sjokz
  10. Best eSports Team: G2 eSports
  11. Best eSports Athlete: Showmaker
  12. Best Performance: Laura Bailey as Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
  13. Best Ongoing Game: No Man’s Sky
  14. Best Art Direction: Ghost of Tsushima
  15. Best Action Game: Hades
  16. Best VR/AR: Half-Life: Alyx
  17. Best Sports/Racing Game: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 & 2
  18. Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
  19. Best Narrative: The Last of Us Part II
  20. Games For Impact: Tell My Why
  21. Best Multiplayer Game: Among Us
  22. Best Indie Game: Hades
  23. Best Audio Design: The Last of Us Part II
  24. Best Role-Playing Game: Final Fantasy VII Remake
  25. Best Sim/Strategy: Microsoft Flight Simulator
  26. Player’s Voice: Ghost of Tsushima
  27. Best Fighting Game: Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  28. Innovation in Accessibility Award: The Last of Us Part II
  29. Best Mobile Game: Among Us
  30. Content Creator of the Year: Valkyrae
  31. Best Game Direction: The Last of Us Part II
  32. Game of the Year: The Last of Us Part II

And there you have it! The winners of the 2020 Game Awards! Which picks are you excited about? Any that look kinda sus? Do you think Cloud’s gonna have Kirby-roth night terrors, or will he accept the fact that he’s frickin’ adorable?

Do you think Mario will ever recover?

(images: Nintendo)

