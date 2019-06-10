The Frozen 2 Poster Is Ominous

Frozen 2 is coming, and the ominous look of its new poster suggests that maybe this children’s movie is going to go on a darker path. While Elsa doesn’t know where her powers came from, she does know that she can control them and keep those she loves safe. But that clearly isn’t enough for her as in Frozen 2, she’s starting to look into why she has these powers in the first place.

According to the official synopsis for Frozen 2, the sisters are in for quite a journey.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

With the synopsis and a new poster, it seems as if Disney is gearing up to give us all the Frozen content we need, as this is just the beginning of what’s going to be a massive roll-out over the next few months. (We’re getting a new trailer for the film tomorrow as well, and the movie is set to be released on November 22nd, 2019..)

From there, Twitter had a bit of fun talking about the new poster.

Frozen 2 continues to not not look like a vast open world RPG pic.twitter.com/KNJt3YeLry — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) June 10, 2019

frozen: oh look a fun movie that takes place in winter! and a silly snowman! frozen 2: everything is shrouded in mystery. the woods are mystery, the sisters are mystery, and someone might die. we don’t know. pic.twitter.com/tXE12Lq8Ct — princess abby ✨ (@runawayrailways) June 10, 2019

the more ominous disney gets about frozen 2 the more nervous my powerpuff girl heart becomes pic.twitter.com/IkG32aePyu — emma lord (@dilemmalord) June 10, 2019

Frozen 2 is going to be an exciting return the world of Anna and Elsa, and it will be fun to see where this journey takes them, even if the woods are looming dark and deep. When you think that many youthful Frozen fans are now five years older themselves, it makes sense that the storyline would “grow up” somewhat alongside them. And while a new generation of younger kids will surely fall in love with Frozen 2, there’s also plenty of adults who were fans of the first movie and are ready to see where the sisters are headed. What do you think of the poster?

